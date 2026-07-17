X cracks down on content theft, AI now spots copied posts three times faster

Revenue generated by reposted content will now be redirected to the original creators, according to X. (File Photo)

X is tightening its creator monetisation rules by cracking down on users who steal content or use engagement bait to boost earnings, with the platform now relying on its latest Grok AI model to identify copied posts more effectively.

The company on July 16 saidthe newest version of Grok can detect duplicated content three times faster than its predecessor, making it harder for creators to profit from reposting someone else’s work.

According to Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, the updated detection system can identify not only copied videos but also viral text posts that are reposted without proper credit. Even creators who attempt to disguise stolen content by adding watermarks, intros or other edits will no longer benefit from the views generated by those posts.