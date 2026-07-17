X cracks down on content theft, AI now spots copied posts three times faster

X is tightening its creator monetisation rules by cracking down on users who steal content or use engagement bait to boost earnings, with the platform now relying on its latest Grok AI model to identify copied posts more effectively.
The company on July 16 saidthe newest version of Grok can detect duplicated content three times faster than its predecessor, making it harder for creators to profit from reposting someone else’s work.
According to Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, the updated detection system can identify not only copied videos but also viral text posts that are reposted without proper credit. Even creators who attempt to disguise stolen content by adding watermarks, intros or other edits will no longer benefit from the views generated by those posts.
Instead, X says the monetised impressions and the associated revenue will be credited to the original creator.
Bier revealed that X detected around 1.5 million stolen posts during its latest review cycle, though he did not specify the period covered. As a result of the new enforcement measures, the company says it is redirecting more than $1 million in creator payouts back to the original content owners.
The move builds on earlier efforts to encourage original content creation. Recently, X introduced an upgraded video recorder and editor, allowing creators to produce and edit videos directly within the platform instead of reposting clips from elsewhere.
Alongside content theft, X is also targeting users who artificially inflate engagement through follow-for-follow campaigns or similar tactics.
Accounts repeatedly posting engagement bait, such as messages promising to follow anyone who replies, will face stricter penalties. Bier said creators caught engaging in such behaviour three or more times will be removed from X’s creator revenue-sharing programme, with their accounts also being referred to the platform’s policy team for possible suspension.
The company is also stepping up its efforts to combat AI-powered spam and bot activity. Earlier this year, Bier said X was identifying and suspending around 208 bots every minute, with detection rates continuing to improve.
The latest measures reflect X’s broader push to make its creator ecosystem more rewarding for original content producers while discouraging copied posts that have become increasingly common across social media platforms. Similar efforts have also been introduced by platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Reddit, which use automated systems to detect and limit reposted content without attribution.