X adds a video editor to encourage creators to share original content instead of reposts

X is rolling out a new video editor and recording tools as the Elon Musk-owned social media platform looks to encourage creators to post original videos, instead of relying on recycled and stolen content.

The update introduces several features, including support for multilingual video captions with customisable styles and green-screen effects, which can be used with photos from a user’s camera roll or even other posts on X. The tools are available on iOS, while the Android version is still under development.

Announcing the update, X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, said one of the platform’s biggest priorities is to give creators better tools to make original content and reward them for doing so. He noted that many of the platform’s top accounts continue to post repurposed or stolen videos, sometimes years after the original clips first went viral.