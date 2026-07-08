X adds a video editor to encourage creators to share original content instead of reposts

X is rolling out a new video editor and recording tools as the Elon Musk-owned social media platform looks to encourage creators to post original videos, instead of relying on recycled and stolen content.
The update introduces several features, including support for multilingual video captions with customisable styles and green-screen effects, which can be used with photos from a user’s camera roll or even other posts on X. The tools are available on iOS, while the Android version is still under development.
Announcing the update, X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, said one of the platform’s biggest priorities is to give creators better tools to make original content and reward them for doing so. He noted that many of the platform’s top accounts continue to post repurposed or stolen videos, sometimes years after the original clips first went viral.
According to Bier, posts containing videos now account for nearly half of all impressions on X, highlighting the growing importance of video content on the platform. The company hopes that a more capable editing suite will make it easier for users to create content directly on X instead of posting videos that already exist elsewhere.
However, industry observers note that introducing a video editor alone may not be enough to build a thriving creator ecosystem. Rival platforms such as TikTok, Meta platforms, and YouTube offer more mature monetisation systems and tools that help creators protect their content from unauthorised reuploads.
X also continues to struggle with bots and spam accounts, which can artificially inflate engagement metrics and scrape original content for reposting. Earlier this year, Bier revealed that the platform was identifying and suspending about 208 bots every minute, underscoring the scale of the challenge.
The company has previously stated that a significant portion of its product team has been dedicated to combating spam and improving content authenticity. As AI-generated spam and reposted content continue to proliferate across social networks, X’s new video tools represent another attempt to position itself as a destination for original creator content rather than a hub for recycled videos.