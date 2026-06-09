WWDC 2026 roundup: Siri AI, Apple Intelligence, iOS 26 and more

Apple kicked off WWDC 2026 by revealing the next generation of its software platforms, placing artificial intelligence (AI) at the centre of nearly every announcement.

The company introduced a significantly upgraded Siri, expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, new safety features for children and teens, and fresh operating system updates that aim to make Apple’s devices smarter, more personal and more useful.

While no major hardware products were announced during the keynote, Apple delivered one of its biggest software refreshes in recent years.

The biggest announcement at WWDC 2026 was the introduction of a new Siri powered by advanced Apple Intelligence models. Apple says the new Siri is more natural, conversational and context-aware than previous versions. Instead of responding to isolated commands, Siri can now understand ongoing conversations and maintain context across multiple requests.

For example, users can ask Siri about information in an email, then continue the conversation with follow-up questions without needing to repeat details. Siri can also understand what is happening on the screen and take actions based on what users are viewing. The assistant can search across apps, messages, photos, files and calendars to provide personalised answers using information already stored on the device.

(Image: Apple) (Image: Apple)

Apple demonstrated Siri performing complex tasks that span multiple apps. Users can ask Siri to find flight details in an email, check the weather at the destination, add the trip to the calendar and send travel plans to friends, all through a single conversation. Siri can also better understand natural language, corrections and incomplete requests. If users stumble over words or change their mind mid-sentence, Siri can still understand the intended action.

Apple Intelligence expands across the ecosystem

Apple also announced a major expansion of Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI platform introduced last year. New writing tools can help users rewrite text, adjust tone, summarise long documents and generate content directly inside apps such as Mail, Notes and Pages.

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Apple Intelligence can now create custom images, visual content and personalised graphics based on user prompts. New AI-powered tools can organise information, generate summaries and provide contextual suggestions throughout the operating system. Developers will also gain access to new Apple Intelligence frameworks, allowing third-party apps to integrate AI-powered features while maintaining Apple’s privacy standards.

Apple emphasised that much of the AI processing happens directly on the device. For more demanding requests, Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system processes data without storing personal information.

New child safety and parental control features

One of the most important announcements at WWDC 2026 was Apple’s expanded set of parental controls and child safety tools. Parents will have greater visibility and control over how children use their devices. Apple is introducing new age-based protections, easier account management and enhanced communication safety features.

The company says child accounts will automatically receive stronger protections, including safer default settings and improved content filtering. Parents can now manage screen time, app permissions, communication restrictions and content access more easily through a redesigned Family Sharing experience.

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(Image: Apple) (Image: Apple)

Apple is also expanding Communication Safety, which can detect and blur sensitive images before children view them. The feature works across Messages and supported third-party apps. New approval systems allow parents to review requests for app downloads, purchases and certain account changes directly from their own devices.

Apple says the goal is to help families create safer digital experiences while still allowing children to explore technology appropriately for their age.

iOS 27 brings smarter experiences to iPhone

The next version of Apple’s iPhone operating system introduces numerous AI-powered features alongside everyday usability improvements. Notifications become more intelligent, helping users prioritise important information while reducing distractions.

Messages receive smarter suggestions, enhanced translation features and AI-assisted tools for writing and organising conversations. Photo gains improved search capabilities that allow users to find images using natural language descriptions. Apple Intelligence can also help organise large photo libraries automatically.

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Visual Intelligence receives significant upgrades, enabling users to learn more about objects, places and text simply by pointing their camera at them. Apple says many of these features are designed to work seamlessly in the background, making the iPhone feel more helpful without requiring users to learn entirely new workflows.

macOS Golden Gate brings AI to the Mac

Apple officially unveiled macOS Golden Gate, the next version of its Mac operating system. Named after San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the update focuses heavily on productivity and AI integration.

The new operating system integrates Apple Intelligence deeply into the Mac experience. Users can summarise documents, rewrite emails, generate content and organise files using AI-powered tools. Siri on Mac gains all the new capabilities introduced at WWDC, allowing users to perform complex tasks across applications with conversational commands.

Spotlight Search becomes more powerful, delivering smarter results and enabling actions directly from search results without opening separate apps. Apple also improved continuity features between Mac, iPhone and iPad, making it easier to move work across devices.

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Golden Gate introduces several interface refinements and performance improvements while continuing Apple’s transition toward AI-enhanced computing.

iPadOS 27 makes iPad more capable

Apple also showcased iPadOS 27, which continues the company’s effort to position the iPad as a productivity-focused device. The update includes improved multitasking tools, smarter window management and deeper Apple Intelligence integration.

Users can access AI writing tools, image generation features and smarter search capabilities directly within apps. The new Siri experience also arrives on iPad, enabling more advanced workflows and cross-app actions.

Apple says the update is designed to help students, professionals and creators get more done while maintaining the simplicity that defines the iPad experience.

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watchOS 27 adds new health and personalisation features

Apple Watch users will receive new health, fitness and personalisation updates through watchOS 27. The update introduces smarter workout insights, improved health tracking and new ways to customise watch faces.

Apple Intelligence features will also help surface relevant information more effectively throughout the day.

The company says the Apple Watch will become even better at delivering proactive insights while maintaining privacy protections.

visionOS 27 expands spatial computing

Meanwhile, Apple’s Vision Pro headset receives a major software update through visionOS 27. The company showcased new spatial experiences, productivity tools and collaboration features designed specifically for mixed reality.

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Users can interact with apps, documents and media in more immersive ways while benefiting from Apple Intelligence-powered assistance.Developers will gain additional tools for creating spatial applications and experiences.

tvOS and other updates

Apple also announced updates for tvOS, bringing interface refinements, entertainment improvements and better integration with other Apple devices.

Several accessibility enhancements were introduced across Apple’s platforms, including improved voice recognition, navigation tools and assistive technologies.

Software-first WWDC

Unlike some previous years, WWDC 2026 focused almost entirely on software rather than hardware. The keynote highlighted Apple’s vision of integrating artificial intelligence deeply into its ecosystem while emphasising privacy, security and on-device processing. The new Siri, expanded Apple Intelligence features and enhanced parental controls emerged as the event’s standout announcements.

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With developer betas available immediately and public releases expected later this year, WWDC 2026 marks a major step in Apple’s effort to bring practical AI features to millions of users across its ecosystem.