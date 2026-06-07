How to watch Apple WWDC 2026 keynote live: Check date, timings, what to expect

It is time once again for Apple’s annual developer conference, better known as the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC.
WWDC 2026 will take place over five days (June 8-12) at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, United States. The main event, however, is the opening keynote presentation which will be held on Monday, June 8, from 10:30pm IST onwards. Apple fans will be able to watch the keynote live at Apple.com, on Apple’s YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app.
You can tune into the livestream by clicking on the link embedded below:
The keynote traditionally lasts over 60 minutes and is streamed for online audiences while being held for local attendees at Apple Park. WWDC 2026 is set to be a significant event for Apple’s software division, especially as the company attempts to realise its ambitions in the AI space following the difficult launch of Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024.
Industry rumours indicate that Apple has been developing a new generation Siri dubbed ‘Siri 2.0’. This year’s conference is also Tim Cook’s final WWDC as the CEO of Apple, with John Ternus, current senior vice president of hardware engineering, set to take over the reins in September. Cook will remain as executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors.
Reports suggest that both Cook and Ternus will be a part of Monday’s keynote presentation. Ternus’s foremost challenge will be to pivot to a new AI strategy, move beyond Apple’s long-embraced philosophy where necessary, and position the company as a compelling alternative to its peers by capitalising on its strengths.
So, if you do not want to miss Tim Cook onstage possibly for the last time as Apple CEO, along with the debut of iOS 27, an all-new Siri, and potentially some new Mac devices, watch the keynote live and follow along with The Indian Express’ live blog for all the updates.
WWDC 2026 could shape up to be a crucial event as the long-awaited relaunch of Siri as a full-fledged AI assistant, is set to make its debut at this year’s conference.
The company’s invite artwork had sparked speculation about the future of Siri. The teaser image shared by Apple features a glowing, colourful symbol hovering above Apple Park alongside the tagline “coming bright up”, leading many observers to believe the company may finally be preparing a major visual and AI-focused redesign for Siri.
Apple is also expected to announce details of the next operating systems for its entire hardware lineup, which should include iOS 27, macOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. In many ways, the event also sets the stage for the big iPhone launch in September this year, where Apple is expected to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone.