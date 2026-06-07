How to watch Apple WWDC 2026 keynote live: Check date, timings, what to expect

It is time once again for Apple’s annual developer conference, better known as the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC.

WWDC 2026 will take place over five days (June 8-12) at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, United States. The main event, however, is the opening keynote presentation which will be held on Monday, June 8, from 10:30pm IST onwards. Apple fans will be able to watch the keynote live at Apple.com, on Apple’s YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app.

You can tune into the livestream by clicking on the link embedded below:

The keynote traditionally lasts over 60 minutes and is streamed for online audiences while being held for local attendees at Apple Park. WWDC 2026 is set to be a significant event for Apple’s software division, especially as the company attempts to realise its ambitions in the AI space following the difficult launch of Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024.