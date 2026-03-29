WWDC 2026: Here’s everything Apple plans to show off at its annual developer conference in June

In about three months, the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference will take place. We expect this year’s event to be far from the high-octane show it used to be, but rest assured, it will be much better than last year’s. WWDC is a one-stop event where Cupertino announces updates to iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and the rest of its software lineup. This year won’t be any different, though the question is whether Apple is ready to talk about the next phase of Apple Intelligence, which has so far been a failure. Only time will tell.

Here’s everything we expect to see at WWDC on June 8.

Siri chatbot to debut at WWDC 2026

Apple’s progress with Apple Intelligence over the years has been nothing short of an embarrassment. With a series of departures and the scaling back of features, Apple is in no position to compete with OpenAI or Google, and the company has effectively acknowledged how it has fared so far in generative artificial intelligence. However, with WWDC approaching, Apple will be trying to fix certain things – particularly how it plans to move forward in AI.

One thing to watch is the potential debut of an AI chatbot, with Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, at the center. In fact, Apple is reportedly working to turn Siri into a chatbot, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, with an app-like interface. It is currently being tested internally under the codename “Campos.” There is also speculation that Apple will use Google Gemini as the foundation for its next-generation AI models. The next-generation Siri is expected to be the star of the show, a key highlight of iOS 27. However, few details are known about how the Siri chatbot will differ from ChatGPT or where exactly it will excel.

WWDC is Apple’s big developer event at which it reveals plans for the operating systems that run on Apple hardware. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) WWDC is Apple’s big developer event at which it reveals plans for the operating systems that run on Apple hardware. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

iOS 27 could feature performance upgrades

With last year’s iOS 26 introducing a visual upgrade in the form of the Liquid Glass design, along with a sizeable number of features, the upcoming iOS 27 may focus primarily on performance improvements. Some reports compare iOS 27 to macOS Snow Leopard, hinting at a refinement of existing features rather than a major revamp. One question is whether iOS 27 will debut side-by-side app multitasking, which could arrive on the rumoured iPhone Fold, though it is unlikely to be showcased at WWDC 2026.

macOS 27 will only support Apple Silicon Macs

There is a strong buzz that macOS 27 will mark the end of support for Intel-based Macs, with the update only compatible with Apple Silicon (M1 or newer) devices. Rosetta 2 support will continue, allowing Intel-based apps to run on Apple Silicon. Additionally, macOS 27 will drop support for Apple’s Time Capsule hardware, including AirPort Disks used for Time Machine backups.

Also read | Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India

Apple’s WWDC is a developer-focused event, featuring updates to iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, with launches scheduled for later this year, alongside the debut of new hardware. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Apple’s WWDC is a developer-focused event, featuring updates to iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, with launches scheduled for later this year, alongside the debut of new hardware. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

New hardware at WWDC?

Although WWDC focuses on software, Apple may unveil new Mac hardware, including updated Mac mini and Mac Studio models powered by variants of the M5 chip. These are expected to be performance-focused upgrades, similar to the M5 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, with the Mac mini and Mac Studio likely next in line for M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip updates. Just don’t expect Apple to launch a new HomePod or HomePod Mini at WWDC.

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How to tune in to Apple WWDC 2026

Typically, Apple keynotes start at 10 a.m. PT. This will be a live event (with an in-person component for select attendees) and will be streamed on Apple’s YouTube channel and website. If you want to follow WWDC 2026, here are the times in various countries: