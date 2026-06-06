WWDC 2026: Everything to expect from Apple’s annual software showcase

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off on June 8, where the company is expected to unveil the next generation of software powering iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and Vision Pro headsets.
The biggest focus this year is likely to be artificial intelligence (AI). The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce a major upgrade to Siri, transforming the voice assistant into a more capable AI-powered chatbot.
Reports also indicate that Siri could gain deeper conversational abilities and tighter integration with Apple Intelligence features across devices.
The iPhone-maker is also expected to reveal iOS 27, bringing new features and refinements to the iPhone experience. While details remain limited, AI-powered tools, smarter app interactions and enhancements to Visual Intelligence are among the most anticipated additions.
Alongside iOS 27, Apple is likely to announce macOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27. Many of the AI features introduced on the iPhone are expected to expand to iPads and Macs as Apple continues to build a unified AI ecosystem.
For Apple Watch users, watchOS 27 could introduce new watch faces and interface improvements, while Vision Pro users may get new software features aimed at improving accessibility and mixed-reality experiences.
Unlike some previous WWDC events, no major hardware launches are expected. Apple already refreshed several products earlier this year, with new launches including the MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e, and Macs powered by the M5 chip. As a result, WWDC 2026 is expected to remain firmly focused on software.
The event also carries added significance as it is expected to be the final WWDC keynote led by Apple CEO Tim Cook before he steps down later this year. His successor, John Ternus, is expected to take over ahead of Apple’s next iPhone launch event.
WWDC 2026 will run from June 8 to June 12 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and will also be livestreamed. It will feature over 100 developer-focussed sessions spanning Apple’s latest tools, technologies, and design updates. The conference opens with Apple’s keynote on June 8 at 10 am PT, which is expected to offer a glimpse into Apple’s AI strategy and the future of its software platforms.
The keynote will be followed by Platform State of the Union at 1 pm PT, where the company will offer a deeper technical look at new features, APIs, and software platforms. Through the week, developers will also have access to video sessions, technical guides, group labs, and various opportunities to engage directly with Apple engineers and designers through the Apple Developer Platforms.