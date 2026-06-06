WWDC 2026: Everything to expect from Apple’s annual software showcase

The event also carries added significance as it is expected to be the final WWDC keynote led by Apple CEO Tim Cook before he steps down later this year. (Image: Apple)

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off on June 8, where the company is expected to unveil the next generation of software powering iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and Vision Pro headsets.

The biggest focus this year is likely to be artificial intelligence (AI). The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce a major upgrade to Siri, transforming the voice assistant into a more capable AI-powered chatbot.

Reports also indicate that Siri could gain deeper conversational abilities and tighter integration with Apple Intelligence features across devices.

The iPhone-maker is also expected to reveal iOS 27, bringing new features and refinements to the iPhone experience. While details remain limited, AI-powered tools, smarter app interactions and enhancements to Visual Intelligence are among the most anticipated additions.