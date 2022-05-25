WWDC 2022: Software, hardware and everything else Apple is expected to reveal 

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is back, and this time it’s happening on June 6 with a traditional keynote set for 10 am PT (10: 30 pm IST). As it has been for the past few years, the annual developer conference will be all-virtual, free for all developers. The event primarily targets developers, but in recent years, Apple has used the annual WWDC to announce new services and hardware. But the developer conference remains a software-focused event, with the Cupertino giant announcing updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and macOS at its biggest show of the year. Here’s what we expect at WWDC 2022.

How to watch the WWDC 2022 keynote

Apple’s keynote will take place on June 6 at 10am PT/10:30 pm IST. It will most likely be streamed on Apple’s website and the official Apple YouTube channel. Or else follow our live blog for the latest news, updates and expert commentary related to WWDC 2022.

What to expect at WWDC 2022

Apple has been updating its iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS on an annual basis and this year will not be any different. It is almost certain that Apple will introduce a new version of iOS, likely to be called iOS 16. Bloomberg has reported that iOS 16 will reportedly bring “significant” improvements to notifications, alongside health improvements. There are also rumours that Apple is planning to add a new car crash detection feature as well as a satellite-based emergency feature. Don’t expect a full visual redesign this year.

For iPad users, a new version of iPadOS will get more multitasking features and could even get a “pro” mode. While macOS 13 remains a mystery, watchOS 9 could get more health and fitness-focused features. There are also expectations that tvOS will be overhauled this year, though there are no significant details available as of now. We have heard rumours of rOS or realityOS, the software that will power Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset that has been in the works since 2015.

There is a chance, a slim one, that Apple could use its developer conference to launch or at least tease the much-anticipated VR/AR headset. The Information recently reported a detailed piece of the troubled journey of the headset which has faced multiple issues. Apple initially planned to launch the headset in 2019, but it now looks like it could instead be announced either later this year or in 2023.

So what’s left? A new MacBook Air with M2 chip, a new HomePod or a Mac Pro? We don’t know yet. The rumor mills say Apple might launch the M2 chipset at WWDC, followed by updated Macs in September or October.