WWDC 2022: Here’s everything Apple announced at its big developer conference

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off on Monday, with a product keynote. The Cupertino company unveiled new versions of its iOS, macOS and watchOS platforms, a new MacBook Air and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. Here’s everything important Apple announced today.

iOS 16

Apple has announced iOS 16, the latest software for iPhones. Perhaps the biggest feature of iOS 16 is the revamped lockscreen. The new experience promises users to customize the lock screen with widgets — which have already been available on the home screen — by pressing and holding. Widgets are small icons that users can click on to quickly access tools like the weather app.

The new lock screen allows for more customisation of the time and date font and colour. It also lets users shuffle their background photos throughout the day or choose animated backgrounds. It will also change the way users see notifications. Instead of appearing at the top of the screen, notifications will appear at the bottom. Apple also expanded its focus feature to the lock screen.

The tool allows users to choose how to filter notifications like to focus just on work-related or personal messages Apple has added three major features to its messaging app, Messages. If the message is an iMessage, not an SMS text, then users will be able to edit messages, recall messages sent by mistake, and snooze texts so users can handle them later. These small tweaks will change how nearly 1 billion people send texts.

WatchOS 9

Apple isn’t doing any major WatchOS 9 update this year. Instead, the company has spent time perfecting WatchOS. The update includes a new Siri user interface, new banner notifications, new watch faces and updated sleep tracking features. The workout app is also being revamped to include heart rate zones and new running metrics to track how efficiently you run.

M2 processor

Apple also showed off its latest chip, the M2. It’s the successor to Apple’s M1 chip that powers the current-generation Macs and iPads. The chip will include 25 per cent more transistors and 50 per cent more bandwidth than M1. The new chipset focused on power-efficient performance, maximizing speed performance while limiting the amount of power needed

New MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

The MacBook Air is finally getting the update it deserves. It is powered by Apple’s new M2 processor and comes in four colours: space grey, starlight, midnight and silver. It’s charged with Apple’s MagSafe and has two Thunderbolt ports. Apple says it takes up 25 per cent less volume than the last MacBook Air. It weighs 1.2 kgs and features a 13.6-inch display with thinner borders than its predecessor. The new MacBook Air has an 18-hour battery life for watching videos. It will cost $1199, but Apple still plans to sell the existing MacBook Air with an M1 chip. Alongside, Apple has also updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro. While the design hasn’t changed, Apple added a new M2 chip inside. It will sell for $1299.

macOS Ventura

Apple has revealed the latest version of macOS, to be called macOS Ventura, at its annual developer conference. On the multitasking front, a new feature called Stage Manager tries to solve the issue of having too many apps open with too many individual windows. The feature basically solves this problem by allowing you to cluster the apps into groups which are still visible while working on other apps to allow you to quickly find what you are working on. Apple has also updated its suite of apps.