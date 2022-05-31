Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16 could add Always-On Display, lock screen widgets and more

We are a week away from Apple’s annual developer conference and leaks and rumours regarding what to expect from the Gupertino-based tech giant’s software-focused conference have started to pour. We already know that Apple is likely to reveal new operating systems for its iPhone, iPad and mac lineup along with the Apple Watch Series.

Now, a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that iOS16 (the iOS version Apple is expected to announce at the event), could include major changes to the iPhone user interface. These include features like AoD (Always-On Display), lock screen widgets and more. Features like AoD have been there on Android phones with AMOLED panels for years, and its great to see the addition on iPhones as well.

Gurman also mentioned the addition of a new wallpaper format that will support the AoD feature, as well as new additions to the Messages app. These could reportedly include audio messages and other social network features.

For iPadOS 16, Gurman mentions that the update could bring multitasking support to the iPad lineup, adding in resizable app windows which we guess will allow users to open multiple apps alongside each other, similar to how multitasking works on windows and macOS.

Gurman’s report also suggests that the company is making major improvements to watchOS which could improve day-to-day operations as well as navigation. Additionally, the update may add a low-battery mode that will keep the watch running for longer when it’s on low juice, without turning off its smart features.

Note that these features and additions are not yet confirmed by Apple officially, but their inclusion next week is very likely given Gurman’s excellent track record of Apple announcements ahead of time. WWDC 2022 kicks off next week on Monday, June 6 and will go on till Friday June 10.