WWDC 2021 preview: Everything we expect at Apple’s online-only event

For the second time, Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will go entirely online, thanks to the global pandemic. The company on Tuesday set a date of June 7 for its digital-only developer’s event. The annual event, now in its 32nd year, is a showcase of Apple’s prowess in software for its latest products including the iPhone and Mac. The annual conference will include keynotes, sessions, and other events, all available in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website for free to all developers. Last year, Apple announced iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and transitioning to its own “Apple Silicon” chips for its Mac computers.

Here what to expect from this year’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)

When is WWDC 2021 and how to stream the event?

Apple will kick off WWDC 2021 with a special event keynote on Monday, June 7at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). The event is available to watch above via YouTube. Alternatively, you can also follow along on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app and website.

iOS 15, watchOS 8 will be announced at WWDC 2021

At WWDC 2020, Apple gave the first look at iOS 14, the new version of iOS that was released later that year on the iPhone. iOS 14 included a lot of new features and changes such as Home Screen widgets, the App Library, a redesigned Siri, and more. iOS 15 will be a continuation of iOS 14 with Apple likely focus on adding little tweaks to make the experience better. Rumour has it that Apple will likely drop support for the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE. Simply put, iOS 15 will only support devices that an A10 or later processors.

With watchOS 8, the newest version of watchOS that powers the Apple Watch, Apple could add more health-centric features. Though it’s very likely to see an overhaul of watchOS this year. Last year, watchOS 7 introduced a few new features like sleep tracking, handwashing and updated watch faces.

tvOS 15 could see a major revamp

As rumours of a new Apple TV coming this spring increasing, there is a solid chance of Apple giving a sneak peek at tvOS 15 at WWDC 2021. While the tvOS 14 was a minor upgrade, the tvOS 15 could introduce a major design overhaul. Last year’s tvOS 14 added some important features including a new Control Center for HomeKit accessories, multi-user support for Apple Arcade and support for more game controllers. Perhaps what we expect Apple to announce is an updated version of the Apple TV streaming box. The new hardware hopefully comes with a fast A-series chipset and an up-to-date remote. There are rumours of Apple developing its own gaming controller that will be announced alongside the new Apple TV box.

iPadOS 15, macOS 12 also expected at WWDC 2021

With the next-generation of iPad Pro are expected to launch soon, iPadOS 15 will likely focus on features that will make the high-end tablet closer to the computer. Apple along with the developer community is working to bring pro-level desktop apps to the iPad Pro. If you a professional and own an iPad Pro, expect the next version of iPadOS to focus on making the experience much better.

Last year, Apple debuted macOS Big Sur and it featured a big overhaul in design. macOS 12, however, is likely to have more features but nothing too drastic.