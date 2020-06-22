Apple readies first ARM MacBook Pro, iMac: Release date, other details

The first ARM based Mac will likely be the 13-inch MacBook Pro launching in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. (Representational Image: Bloomberg) The first ARM based Mac will likely be the 13-inch MacBook Pro launching in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. (Representational Image: Bloomberg)

Apple will reportedly unveil its plans to transition from Intel processors to custom ARM processors at WWDC 2020 that is to kick start tonight at 10:30pm IST. According to analyst Min-chi Kuo, the last Intel-based Mac will be the upcoming 24-inch iMac, which will launch in Q3 2020. He also states that an ARM version of the same will launch in the first quarter of 2021.

The first ARM based Mac will likely be the 13-inch MacBook Pro launching in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. This will look quite similar to the current generation 13-inch MacBook Pro. Kuo states that the production of the Intel-based versions of the MacBook will cease after the introduction of ARM models. He also reveals that a new MacBook design will start production in mid-2021.

Apple will take around 12 to 18 months to fully migrate its current-generation lineup of Macs to the new ARM based chips, says Kuo. It is said these new custom ARM chips will outperform their Intel counterparts by 50 to 100 per cent.

To recall, the last Mac processor transition was unveiled at WWDC 2005, when Apple announced that it will be moving from using PowerPC processors to Intel processors to provide consumers with better performance. After this, the first Macs launched with an Intel-based processor was an iMac along with the new MacBook Pro.

Apple WWDC 2020 tonight: Event timings, announcements to expect

It is said Apple will not showcase any ARM-based consumer Mac hardware product at WWDC 2020 and will just make the announcement of the transition on stage. However, the company might make test hardware available to developers with the help of which the developers can adapt their software to run effectively and efficiently on the new ARM based processors.

Apple will be holding its WWDC 2020 conference from June 22 to June 26, starting tonight at 10:30 PM IST. This will be the first time that the company will be holding a virtual-only event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can stream the event live on the company’s official website, Apple Events app on Apple TV, its own developer website and its official YouTube channel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd