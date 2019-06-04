WWDC 2019: Apple announces new redesigned Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

Apple announced two hardware products during the keynote of its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019 today – the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. After six years, the technology giant came up with a new redesigned version of its flagship desktop computer.

Launched at a price starting from $5,999 (approximately Rs 415,850), the Mac Pro will come with Xeon processors up to 28 cores, with 300W of power and up to 1.5TB of system memory. The system will come with six-channel memory architecture and 12 physical DIMM slots.

The new Mac Pro will come with eight PCIe expansion slots which are twice that of the previous-generation Mac Pro. There are two Thunderbolt ports, Two USB-A ports and 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has two Thunderbolt ports on the top.

In this new device, Apple is launching the MPX Module which is a custom expansion module, which is integrated in Thunderbolt deliver additional power and high-speed connectivity to components. The MPX Module is cooled by the Mac Pro system thermals. Apple has introduced it with Radeon Pro Vega II and Radeon Pro Vega II Duo that can be configured in a manner that provides four GPUs and 128GB of HBM2 graphics memory in total. Mac Pro power supply maxes out at 1.4kW. The new Mac Pro will start shipping from fall this year.

Coming to the other product of the day, Apple launched a new 6K monitor – the 32-inch Pro Display XDR at a starting price of $4,999 (approximately Rs 346,530). The new monitor comes with a factory-calibrated 6016 x 3384 Retina 6K screen which has 9mm bezels.

The Pro Display XDR has P3 and 10-bit colour with built-in reference modes, along with Apple’s True Tone automatic colour adjustment for ambient lighting. It has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle along with 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The company said that it can sustain 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness indefinitely.