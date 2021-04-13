Worldwide PC shipments grew 32 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2021: Gartner

In terms of market share in Q1 2021, Lenovo leads with 25.1% market share followed by HP at 21.4%(Image Source: Pixabay, Representational)

Worldwide PC shipments hit a total of 69.9 million units in the first quarter of 2021, showing a 32 per cent increase from on a yearly basis, showed a preliminary report by research firm Gartner Inc. With a weak first quarter in 2020, PC shipments recorded the fastest year-on-year growth since 2000, as per the report.

“This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner said. “Without the shipment chaos in early 2020, this quarter’s growth may have been lower. However, semiconductor shortages are now adversely affecting the supply chain once again, with shipment lead times for some PCs extending to as long as four months,” said Kitagawa.

The report also suggests that as stay-at-home restrictions begin easing out across different parts of the world, demand for new PCs could still remain strong. “Moving forward, vendors and suppliers will be closely balancing the need to meet underlying demand without creating excess inventory,” said the report.

Which brands saw more growth?

In 2021, Lenovo leads at 25.1 per cent market share with a year-on-year growth of 42.3 per cent. HP stood second with a 21.4 per cent market share and 34.6 per cent year-on-year growth. Dell and Apple stand third and fourth at 16.5 per cent market share and 8 per cent market share with 12.9 per cent and 48.6 per cent year-on-year growth respectively. Meanwhile, Acer and Asus come in fifth and sixth at 5.7 per cent and 5.4 per cent market share and 36.6 per cent and 39.7 per cent year-on-year growth respectively.

Other brands form the rest of the 17.9 per cent market share and saw collective growth of 26.4 per cent year-on-year.

Regional statistics

The U.S. market saw strong growth of 24.1% compared to a year ago. Echoing global trends, shipments of desk-based PCs continued to decline but were offset by a robust mobile PC market, with mobile PCs showing 49% growth.

“The positive results in the U.S. reflect a more optimistic economic environment in 2021 compared to 2020 when the market experienced multiple uncertainties due to the pandemic, as well as political and social unrest,” said Kitagawa.

In the first quarter of 2021, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) PC market was in line with worldwide growth trends, experiencing 30.9% year-over-year growth to 22.4 million units. The ongoing and, in some cases, increased lockdowns across multiple countries continued to fuel demand for notebooks and Chromebooks to support remote learning and consumer entertainment.

The Asia Pacific PC market saw strong double-digit growth (37.6%) in the first quarter of 2021. While this figure is partially inflated due to a weak first quarter of 2020, healthy consumer demand and a rebound in desktops from business demands contributed to a strong market. In China specifically, the PC market experienced a particularly high growth of 70% year-over-year.