The World Wide Web turns 30 today: 5 things you probably did not know about it

The World Wide Web (WWW) has turned 30 today and Google is celebrating this with a dedicated doodle. The World Wide Web was invented by Tim Berners-Lee in 1989 when he was working at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research).

Advertising

The World Wide Web is a network of online content formatted in Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), which is the language used for creating web pages. Content on the web is accessed via the HTTP or HTTPS protocol.

The World Wide Web is not the same as the internet. It refers to all the interlinked HTML pages that can be accessed over the Internet. Here are five things you probably did not know about the world wide web.

WWW (World Wide Web) could have been called Information Mesh

At one point, Tim Berners-Lee was considering calling the world wide web as ‘Information Mesh’ or the ‘Mine of Information’. If he would have gone with either of that, the iconic ‘www.’ in front of a web address would have been replaced by something else.

The internet is not WWW

Often called the internet, the World Wide Web is a part of it, not the internet itself. While the internet is a network of computers including servers and data centres located around the world, the World Wide Web has been already explained above, and it is one of the ways you can use the internet.

To simplify it, emails and messaging apps (WhatsApp, Messenger etc) you use to communicate run through the internet and not the World Wide Web.

The first ever website made is still alive

The first website ever made in the world was dedicated to the World Wide Web project itself and went live in November 1990. It was made at CERN and hosted on Berners-Lee’s NeXT Cube computer. NeXT was the computing company Jobs founded after leaving Apple in 1985.

In 2013, CERN launched a project to restore this first ever website, which can be accessed at– info.cern.ch.

World Wide Web entered the public domain in 1993

In April 1993, Tim Berners-Lee released the source code that ran the World Wide Web into the public domain. That decision allowed it to remain free and open which opened the path to build tools on the platform in every imaginable way.

Also read | World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee urges companies to look beyond profit

Advertising

Modern web browsers take inspiration from the first popular web browser

Tim Berners-Lee also made the first web browser known as WorldWideWeb (without spaces), but it was the Mosaic web browser which made the World Wide Web popular. Its features including the URL bar, back button, forward button and refresh button, still continue to make it to modern day web browsers.