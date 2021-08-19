World Photography Day 2021: Five of the best photo-editing apps for your phone

Smartphones have come a long way in relation to the image quality they offer. Most of us have a smartphone and nowadays even budget devices offer decent imaging quality. Today is World Photography Day and to celebrate the same, we will be looking at some of the best Photography apps that you can use, to enhance the imaging prowess on your smartphones.

Snapseed has been developed by Google LLC and is available for both Android and iOS devices (Image source: Google Play Store) Snapseed has been developed by Google LLC and is available for both Android and iOS devices (Image source: Google Play Store)

Snapseed

Snapseed is one of the best options you can lay your eyes on if you want a free app that offers professional-level editing capabilities. The app has been developed by Google LLC and is available for both Android and iOS devices. The app offers 29 tools and filters and you can open JPG and RAW files. Additionally, you can save personal settings and apply them directly to future works. Snapseed also features a precision masking tool. If you are a photographer you can use the same to blur backgrounds and give their pictures depth.

Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom is a free photo editor that offers powerful yet simple tools to shoot, edit and share your images (Image source: Google Play Store) Adobe Lightroom is a free photo editor that offers powerful yet simple tools to shoot, edit and share your images (Image source: Google Play Store)

The Photoshop Lightroom CC for mobile is a free photo editor that offers powerful yet simple tools to shoot, edit and share your images. The app will allow you to shoot raw photos on compatible phones. You can also transfer images from your camera onto your device, and easily organise and tweak them, then automatically upload them to the cloud to save space. The app comes with various presets to keep your edits quick and simple and also comes with advanced tools in case you want to fine-tune your images. If you sign up to a Creative Cloud account – including the Lightroom CC plan you will be able to work across your smartphone, tablet, and PC with instant synchronisation. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Must Read | Here are 6 cameras we recommend this World Photography Day

Camera MX allows you to take sharper snaps making use of its intelligent image processing (Image source: Google Play Store) Camera MX allows you to take sharper snaps making use of its intelligent image processing (Image source: Google Play Store)

Camera MX

The app has been developed by Magix. The Android-exclusive photo app offers powerful enhancement tools with a simple user interface. Camera MX allows you to take sharper snaps making use of its intelligent image processing. You can also perform editing functions such as cutting and trimming. The app offers a feature called the Live Shot feature which saves the last few seconds before you actually take the photo and allows you to share the live photo. The app support all resolutions and ratios that are available on your device. Other features include timer, grid lines and selfie display flash among others. Moreover, the platform offers various camera filters and effects including Kaleidoscope and Mirror camera effects.

ProCam 8 is available for iOS devices (Image source: Google Play Store) ProCam 8 is available for iOS devices (Image source: Google Play Store)

ProCam 8

ProCam 8 is available for iOS devices. The app offers full manual control over your camera which will allow you to make use of DSLR-like camera functionality and photo and video editing capabilities. In addition to giving users total control and access to advanced features, ProCam 8’s UI is intuitive and offers gestures. The app also displays an overexposure warning that comes up on the screen when shooting stills or videos. The app also offers portrait mode. You can get your hands on the app at $7.99.

Prisma is one of the best apps if you want to make use of out-of-the-box artistic filters and effects on the images you click (Image source: Google Play Store) Prisma is one of the best apps if you want to make use of out-of-the-box artistic filters and effects on the images you click (Image source: Google Play Store)

Prisma

Prisma is one of the best apps if you want to make use of out-of-the-box artistic filters and effects on the images you click. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can make use of up to 300 art styles in Prisma’s art filter library. Also, after applying art filters, you can enhance the image using a wide range of enhancement tools like exposure, sharpness, contrast and brightness among others. Prisma is available for both iOS and Android smartphones.