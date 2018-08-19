World Photography Day 2018: Glipmses of the world through the iPhone

iPhone ‘photographers’ from around the globe as part of celebrating World Photography Day have shared their favourite photos iPhone ‘photographers’ from around the globe as part of celebrating World Photography Day have shared their favourite photos

The World Photography Day celebrated on August 19 commemorates the artistry of a photographer. The birth of this day dates back to 1839 when Joseph Nicéphore Niépce’s associate Louis Daguerre developed a daguerreotype process the details of which were introduced the same year. The evolution of camera has come a long way, with smartphones now capable of shooting some of the most impeccable images. Apple’s iPhones are considered one amongst those premium devices to contribute to better photography offering brilliant camera lenses. Having said that, some of the iPhone ‘photographers’ from around the globe as part of celebrating this special day have shared some of their special and beloved creation. Let’s have a look-

Altamash Javed – Dubai

Altamash is a Pakistani photographer currently living in Dubai. He is an ex-investment banker that credits the iPhone for helping him switch careers to become a full-time photographer. As a professional photographer, he still uses his iPhone extensively both for work and personal photography. Architecture, travel, aerial & documentary photography are his passions.

What are some of your favourite iPhone photography gear and apps you can’t live without, and why?

“Apps I can’t live without are primarily my editing tools. I actually use the native editing tools on the iPhone photo app itself, as well as Snapseed and Lightroom CC. The combination of these tools allow me to create beautiful photos.”

Shadows overstriding the path Shadows overstriding the path

Andrew Knapp – Canada

Andrew Knapp, originally from Sudbury, Ontario, has published multiple pictures books of worldwide travels with his adorable dog, Momo and has a highly engaged social following on Instagram. All of his photos are edited in Lightroom for iPhone.

What are some of your favourite places to shoot around the world and why?

“Muralla Roja in Calpe, Spain – the architecture by Ricardo Bofill is out of this world. The first photo is definitely one of my favourite shots this year.”

When colour and architecture blend together When colour and architecture blend together

Ashish Parmar – India

Ashish Parmar is an Indian photographer who typically shoots in a variety of settings including weddings, music festivals and wildlife.

“This image of the jellyfish was made at SEA Aquarium, Sentosa. I was inspired to take this picture because of the low light capabilities on my iPhone X. The result I got was on par with what I had expected. I really love the detailing, colours and dynamic range that the phone brings out.”

What are some of your favourite iPhone photography gear and apps you can’t live without, and why?

“I shoot pictures on my iPhone X and edit on my an iPad Pro so I can get a closer look on a bigger screen and use the pencil, Affinity Pro and Photoshop. That gives me total freedom to edit images. The pencil gives me the tactile control that a mouse does not. I also carry a small kit that includes a couple of wide angles and macro lenses, chamois leather piece to wipe my phone lens and attachments, LED light strips, a torch, gorilla pod, a remote control and of course, my Apple Watch that allows for shooting from a remote location.”

With brilliant colour and sharp detailing here’s what Apple’s premium iPhone X brings out With brilliant colour and sharp detailing here’s what Apple’s premium iPhone X brings out

Austin Mann – United States

Austin is a US-based travel photographer that has been widely published. He teaches photography workshops worldwide and has started collaborative communities for artists to work and create together in Dallas and Nashville.

Share a Portrait mode portrait that you’ve taken of someone this year, along with what that person means to you?

“My younger sister Lesley and her little boy Graham. This is quick a portrait I shot inside my Airstream with the only available light pouring through the overhead vent… the tiny trailer makes for a great blackout studio on wheels! I’m so proud of Lesley for who she is as an artist, as a friend and as a mom!”

When portraits speak a whole new story than just two elements set in a frame When portraits speak a whole new story than just two elements set in a frame

Camila Cornelsen – Brazil

Camila is a lifestyle/fashion photographer and cinematographer who worked on several projects for great brands including Nike and Adidas.

Share a Portrait mode portrait that you’ve taken of someone this year, along with what that person means to you?

“This portrait I took of this friend of mine while we were trying the outfits for a film I directed in the beginning of this year. It was a women’s day film, and we were all surrounded by beautiful ladies. I just love the simplicity of this picture.”

A portrait enduring simplicity A portrait enduring simplicity

Erica Wu – Taiwan

Erica Wu was born in Taiwan and immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 17. Erica graduated from the Academy of Art in San Francisco. She currently works as a freelance photographer and travel blogger in Taiwan, specializing in photos of animals, street cats and scenery around the world.

What is the most inspiring photo you’ve taken on iPhone this year, and why?

“The sunflowers are just full of energy and passion. Looking at them makes you feel warm and hopeful.”

The colours that reveal energy and passion The colours that reveal energy and passion

Jirasak – Thailand

Jirasak is a talented photographer who captures stunningly beautiful shots through his iPhone. His work reflects the arts of local lifestyles in upcountry Thailand.

Share a portrait that you’ve taken of someone this year, along with what that person means to you?

“He is my best friend. Meaningful photos or happiness is all around. Sadly my best friend has passed away.”

A souvenir of happiness A souvenir of happiness

Karem Uzel – Turkey

Kerem is a photographer who graduated from Istanbul Technical University and went to the US to attend the New England School of Photography for his MA in photography.

What are some of your favourite iPhone photography gear and apps you can’t live without, and why?

“After I got my iPhone X, I used some different photo apps such as Halide, Camera+, Procam and Provoke. I finally decided on working with Provoke, set on high contrast B&W option. As I depressed with political agenda of the country, shooting on high contrast helps me to transform my feelings.”

When grey shades add a classic touch to the image When grey shades add a classic touch to the image

Muhsin Akgün – Turkey

Muhsin has been a professional photographer for more than 20 years. His work encompasses portraits and performance photography.

What is the most inspiring photo you’ve taken on iPhone this year, and why?

“Nature photos. Since right at ‘that’ moment I only have my iPhone with me I can only shoot them with iPhone.”

Nature’s beauty captured on the iPhone Nature’s beauty captured on the iPhone

Omar Cruz – Puerto Rico

Omar is one of the most sought-after portrait photographers in the US. From Puerto Rico, Cruz has captured the faces of notable figures, both outside and within the entertainment industry in the US.

What are some of your favorite places to shoot around the world and why?

“My eye works well in big cities. New York City and Paris in the winter are my ‘go-to’ places to photographs for my project ‘Strangers.’ Lately I have discovered the beauty of Bucharest, Berlin and Moscow for ‘Urban Poetry.’ I have a personal project, focused on solitary streets, city details and decadence.”

The solitary streets, city details and decadence The solitary streets, city details and decadence

Paul Zizka – Canada

Paul is an author and award-winning mountain landscape and adventure photographer based in Banff who travels frequently worldwide capturing “under-documented” areas including glaciers and auroras. Paul also runs photography workshops around the world.

What is the most inspiring photo you’ve taken on iPhone this year, and why?

“My home is in the mountains and I draw great inspiration from spending my time amongst them. I love the history not only from a geological point of view but from those who have lead the way, pioneering routes and exploring the area so many years ago. It is almost incomprehensible to imagine the harsh conditions they faced with such limited clothing and equipment. I used this inspiration to recreate a typical pioneering scene using a mountaineer model dressed in a typical outfit for that time.”

Recreating a typical pioneering scene with the iPhone using a mountaineer model Recreating a typical pioneering scene with the iPhone using a mountaineer model

Prashant Vishwanathan – India

Prashant is a freelance photographer who has worked for several editorial publications in India.

What are some of your favourite places to shoot around the world and why?

“I hail from a country which has embedded thousands of mini-cultures, subcultures, languages, ethnicities, religions, food habits and history. India is my canvas I love to photograph in. In the past, I have travelled to Bangladesh, Nepal, Cambodia, the United States and Bhutan in the past. The aesthetic of the street differs from country to country. India is pure chaos, Bhutan is architecturally beautiful and isolated, New York is crowded but organized, Cambodia is stuck in the 70’s like our own Kolkata, while Sri Lanka is neatly paved, Nepal is historic but breaking away. Every place is unique and exploring them has been my pleasure. Of all the places I loved shooting in Bangladesh, as I was reminded time and again how my country was 30 years ago and how we can easily slip back into that kind of chaos if we don’t take remedial checks and balances in fields of education, literacy and health.”

The aesthetic of the street that differs from country to country The aesthetic of the street that differs from country to country

Ryan Pernofski – NSW South Coast

Ryan typically uses iPhone to capture ocean waves and believes the best part about shooting photos on iPhone is that it’s accessible and portable.

What is the most inspiring photo you’ve taken on iPhone this year, and why?

“I have a bit of a saying, that ‘the ocean is art.’ I love taking photos that you can just stare at for a long time. A photo that from corner to corner —like a meticulously composed painting or sculpture— you can study and pause and wonder. Sometimes it seems like the ocean is posing and every droplet is in the right place. Not perfect, but beautiful.”

The waves of the ocean creating its own sculpture The waves of the ocean creating its own sculpture

Vanessa Heins – Canada

Vanessa is a Toronto based photographer known for editorial and commercial photos of musicians and celebrities. She regularly shoots high profile talent and live music for CBC’s The Strombo Show and House of Strombo.

A portrait that you’ve taken of someone this year, along with what that person means to you?

My friend SHAD is one of the warmest souls who truly has the worlds greatest smile that permeates all. I feel like if you know him and see this photo you can actually hear his incredible laugh. I feel like if you don’t know him and see this photo, you instantly want to be his friend (and trust me, you do!)

The greatest smile that permeates all The greatest smile that permeates all

Zack Zhang – China

Born and raised in Beijing, Zack Zhang graduated with honours form London College of Communication in 2005. After gaining various working experience across Europe, Zack came back home and soon got assignments with many illustrious publications. For his elegant and advanced style, he garnered an international reputation and has photographed many well-known personalities.

Shooting animals in Portrait mode is a whole new experience. The details and texture of the animal skin can be clearly seen, and the bokeh effect really makes the animal stands out. “

What are some of your favourite iPhone photography gear and apps you can’t live without, and why?

Strolling on the road to capture the beauty of a yearling Strolling on the road to capture the beauty of a yearling

“ I like to take photos directly from my iPhone when I’m just strolling on the road so I rarely use external equipment. Apps I use include VSCO, NOMO, Onetake and Enlight.”

