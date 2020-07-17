World Emoji Day: How emojis, animated stickers are taking over text messages

Today the world is celebrating World Emoji Day. Today the world is celebrating World Emoji Day.

World Emoji Day 2020: The world is celebrating Emoji Day today. Have you ever imagined if emojis were never invented? Well, thinking of messages without emojis is extremely difficult for each one of us today. Emojis make conversations interesting and help us express yourselves the best way.

With every passing day, emojis are getting real and becoming an apt way to express what’s in our minds to friends and family. After emojis, the world is slowly moving to animated emojis, stickers, and animated stickers that make the messaging experience even more engaging and interesting.

As we get busier with no time to type long messages, emojis, animated stickers are becoming the future form of messaging. Who knows, there could be a day soon when we chat only via emojis and no text.

Tech companies like WhatsApp, Facebook, Apple, Telegram, among others are working hard to offer an immersive emoji experience to us.

Apple previews new emojis, Memojis

To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple is previewing a selection of new emoji that will be available this fall with a free software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Today, the Cupertino based tech giant has revealed the newest emoji designs including bubble tea, pinched fingers, boomerang, transgender symbol, dodo, beaver, piñata, nesting dolls, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, and tamale.

Besides adding new options to emojis, Apple is also working on its Memojis to bringing regular updates to them. In iOS 14 Apple has provided more ways to create your look with Memoji. It brings new customization options that let you express yourself with over a trillion possible combinations. The company has revamped facial and muscle structure to makes Memoji and Memoji stickers even more expressive providing users more ways to send a range of emotions and express in Messages.

Apple has also introduced new hairstyles including man bun, top knot, simple side part, waves, and enhancements to fades. It also introduced new face coverings that can match your look and headwear including durag, tichel, cyclist helmet, nurse cap, or swim cap.

Animates stickers/emojis a new form of expression

Besides emoji, animated emojis or stickers are becoming a new form of expression in messages. To recall, WhatsApp recently introduced Animated Stickers for Android as well as iOS users. The instant messaging platform previously offered only stickers but now with animated stickers, the messaging experience has improved than ever before. Using animated stickers on WhatsApp is as simple as normal stickers. Just click on the ‘+’ icon, download animated stickers and then send whichever sticker suits our conversation.

Other platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Telegram also offer options for emojis, stickers and animated stickers. Telegram was one of the first to introduce animated emojis on an instant messenger app and now offers over 20,000 free high-quality stickers developed over the past five years. The platform also offers more than hundreds of animated emojis in addition to the normal versions, thousands of animated stickers under 500 total number of categories, and 10 different categories of animated GIFs as well.

