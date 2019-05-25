World Cup 2019 Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming: Here’s how to watch the livestream on your mobile

ICC World Cup 2019: The 2019 ICC World Cup will take place from May 30, till July 14, 2019. The matches will be held in England and Wales in the UK. The 10 participating teams will play 48 ODI’s along with 10 scheduled warm-ups, which will start from May 24 and go on till May 29. During the warm-up matches, each team will play two encounters. India’s first warm-up match is on May 25, which is today and will start from 3 pm IST.

Advertising

The warmup matches are scheduled to take place in four different stadiums – Bristol Stadium (England), Cardiff Wales Stadium( Wales), Southampton(England) and Oval( Kennington). While The ODI’s would be played across 11 different venues in the UK. Here is how you can stream the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand- warm-up match on your smartphone:

ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up match on Hotstar

All the ICC World Cup 2019 matches will be streamed on Hotstar app. You will need to download the Hotstar app on your smartphone to see the live streaming of today’s India vs New Zealand warm-up match. The app is available for both Android users and iOS users.

It is important to note that to watch the match online, Hotstar Premium or Hotstar VIP account is required. The Hotstar premium offers the subscription for Rs 999 per year or Rs 199 per month. Meanwhile, the Hotstar VIP subscription will cost Rs 365 a year.

Advertising

ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up match on Jio TV

The India vs New Zealand warm-up match will also be streamed live on Reliance JioTv app. A user can watch the match with an active Prime membership which will cost Rs 99, coupled with an active tariff plan. Jio users can also watch the match on the JioTV app on the JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up match on Airtel TV

Airtel subscribers can also stream the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up match through the Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. To stream the match, users will need to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their smartphone.