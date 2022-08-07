scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

WorkInSync wants to simplify the hybrid work model for employees

WorkInSync is a workplace management tool that is designed to simplify the hybrid work experience for everybody involved.

Written by Sethu Pradeep
August 7, 2022 5:30:46 pm
WorkInSync's user interface for the team calendar, desk booking, and meeting room management. (Image credit: WorkInSync)

Going to the office was probably never anybody’s favourite part of the day. The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic has made it much worse. Now, not only do you have to contend with the normal dreariness of your commute and office routine, but the hybrid workplace model followed by many companies today somehow seems to offer the worst of both worlds. That is where workplace management tool WorkInSync hopes to make your life easier.

Bengaluru-based WorkInSync initially began operations twelve years ago, helping companies and their employees organise their commute to and from work using mobile applications.

“The first offering from WorkInSync was for office transport. A kind of closed-loop uber made for employees of a specific company. Our software would be used by employees of corporations to commute to their offices using taxis, buses and other shuttle services organised by the company,” said Deepesh Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of WorkInSync, in a video interaction with indianexpress.com.

Also Read |5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4

“When the pandemic hit, we first launched something called ‘Covid Zone,’ which was a pandemic-specific use case. At that time, even though most workplaces had shifted to a 100 per cent remote model, we felt that workplaces would return to a hybrid model. The day-to-day mundane activities can be done fully remotely but you need humans to come together and collaborate for innovation and growth,” added Agarwal.

In its current form, WorkInSync has evolved into a complete Workplace management suite that can take care of everything from helping employees plan their commute, to booking workspaces and meeting rooms.

If your workplace follows a hybrid working model and your workplace uses WorkInSync, you can use the platform’s employee preference tool to choose which days of the week you will be working from home and which days you will be commuting to the office ahead of time. Once you do this, the app will inform your reporting manager and other relevant teammates of your choice.

On the days that you choose to head to the office, you can fill in an employee Covid-19 health risk questionnaire where you can confirm whether or not you have any symptoms. If you drive yourself to work, you can then use WorkInSync to book a parking spot at your office.

If your office uses a flexible workplace model where employees can choose where they sit every day, it might be pointless to go into work only to find out that your teammates are sitting away from where you are sitting. To avoid such a situation, you can use WorkInSync’s interactive digital to book a desk near where your teammates are seated.

The software also comes with Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, Microsoft Outlook, and Google Calendar integrations. Of course, it can be integrated with other ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and HRMS (Human Resource Management Software) tools. It can also be integrated to work with various IoT (Internet of Things) devices like temperature sensors, entry management systems etc.

Of course, since WorkInSync is enterprise software that will be customised to the needs of the company that uses the software, each company can pick and choose what features they require for their needs. And for the same reason, it is difficult to put an exact price tag on the software. WorkInSync uses a per-employee, per month pricing model and according to Agarwal, it typically costs between Rs 200 and Rs 250 per employee per month. Many of WorkInSync’s functionalities are also available with competing services like Robin and Condeco.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 05:30:46 pm

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
