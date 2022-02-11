Wordle moves to NYT: What’s changed and what has not

Wordle was recently acquired by The New York Times publication and now, the popular online puzzle game has been shifted to the NYT website. Accessing the Wordle website will now automatically redirect users to the newer NYT page.

Note that there have been no changes to the gameplay mechanics of Wordle so far and the game continues to be ad-free for now. New York Times has not put behind a paywall as many expected so far. Wordle-specific settings like the dark mode switch, hard mode feature and even the high-contrast mode are still here. The game’s sharing mechanics also appear to be the same.

Also Read | How to get better at Wordle

Interestingly, the shift also apparently includes the database of Wordle players as the game retains its progress from the older Wordle website post the NYT shift. This means even as you play the daily puzzle from the NYT site, you can continue to maintain your daily streaks and win percentage score.

Note that some users reported not seeing their older scores on the new Wordle site. However, a number of users have reported that you have a better chance of keeping your older stats if you visit the older powerlanguage page and then get redirected to the newer NYT one, instead of visiting the NYT-Wordle page directly.

What’s changed?

There are some subtle changes. Wordle now has a completely new font that matches the aesthetic of other NYT games. This is a different font compared to what Wordle used before.

There is also a small pane added to the top left of the window called Games. The pane opens a quick link to some more similar puzzle games that you can play on the NYT site.

This includes Spelling Bee, Crossword, The Mini, Tiles, Sudoku, Vertex and Letter Boxed, along with an ‘All Games’ button that takes you straight to the NYT Crossword games page. While some of these are free, others require you to register or subscribe to the publication.