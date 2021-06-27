Windows Insider programme: How to download a preview of Windows 11 early

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced Windows 11, the first major update to the world’s most popular desktop operating system after six long years. Windows 11 features a cleaner user interface, the Start Menu has a new look, the Microsoft Store has been redesigned, and users now have the ability to run Android apps via Amazon’s app store. The successor to Windows 10 will be available as a free upgrade later this year and will continue to roll out through 2022. However, those who can’t wait for too long can join the Windows Insider programme and start downloading Windows 11 as early as next week.

Here’s how to join the Windows 11 Insider programme.

What is the Windows Insider programme?

Microsoft wants people to test early builds before they are released to the general public and that’s where the Insider programme comes in. The company describes the Insider programme as ‘a community of millions of Windows’ biggest fans who get to be the first to see what’s next.’ The idea behind the Insider programme is to allow developers to test early builds of Windows OS. That way you provide feedback to Microsoft on what works and what could be improved. But the Insider programme isn’t entirely for developers. In fact, anyone can register and download Windows 11 previews from the Dev channel. Mind you: new updates have plenty of bugs and broken features. Which is why we don’t recommend download and installing an early preview of Windows 11 on your work machine.

How to join the Windows Insider programme?

Joining the Windows 11 insider programme is simple and easy. All you need to open the Windows Insider website, click register and then sign in with your Microsoft account on the Windows Insider website and follow the instructions. You also can join the Windows Insider programme directly through your Windows 10 PC. On your Windows 10 computer, open ‘Settings’, click ‘Update and security, and click ‘Windows Insider programme.’

How to download Windows 11

Microsoft has already confirmed that it will start rolling out Windows 11 preview builds of Windows 11 to users in the Windows Insider programme next week. But to download Windows 11, you will first need to check if your computer has a 64-bit processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Basically, Microsoft has changed the minimum requirements needed to run Windows 11. You can find the minimum specifications required for the update by opening the PC health app, which is a free download from Microsoft.