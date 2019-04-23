Windows 7 support is ending, Microsoft reminds consumers time to get new PC

Microsoft will be ending support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020, and the company has already started issuing notifications to consumers reminding them that they will need to upgrade to Windows 10. More importantly Microsoft is stressing on the fact that they will have to buy a new PC for the upgrade. The notification was spotted and shared by users in Reddit, and is also listed on the Microsoft website.

Advertising

According to the Microsoft website, the page for Windows 7 has this message for consumers, “While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. Going forward, the best way for you to stay secure is on Windows 10. And the best way to experience Windows 10 is on a new PC. While it is possible to install Windows 10 on your older device, it is not recommended.”

So yes, while you can upgrade your current Windows 7 PC to Windows 10, Microsoft is recommending that you go out and buy a new computer for this, since the support will be over.

After January 14, 2020, Microsoft will stop offering technical support for any issues, software updates

and security updates or fixes for Windows 7. This mean that computers running Windows 7 will be vulnerable to viruses, malware, given the lack of security and technical support.

Advertising

Further, Microsoft is recommending that users should save personal files and photos to OneDrive or to an external hard drive and then check out the latest computers. Microsoft’s support page also adds that the new modern PCs are faster, and mentions the new SSDs or Solid State Drives, which are faster than older hard drives. It also says the newer PCs, laptops come with batteries that last longer.

Of course for those who do not wish to buy a new PC, there is the option of upgrading their older PC to Windows 10, but you will have to make sure that your device meets the minimum requirements. Microsoft says you will need 1GHz processor or faster with 1GB RAM for 32-bit or 2GB for 64-bit and up to 20GB hard disk space.

Keep in mind though that these are base requirements. The newer operating system though will require faster processors and more RAM to run smoothly, given how intensive it is compared to the older Windows 7.