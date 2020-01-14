Windows 7 support ends: Here’s what to do if your PC is still running on it

Those who currently have Windows 7 Professional or Windows 7 Enterprise are eligible to purchase an extended protection plan for up to three years. Those who currently have Windows 7 Professional or Windows 7 Enterprise are eligible to purchase an extended protection plan for up to three years.

Microsoft has stopped providing free security updates for its Windows 7 operating system, which means that the devices running it will now be more vulnerable to malware and hacking. The company recommends that users upgrade to its latest Windows 10 operating system to protect themselves.

The company states that the discontinuation of support has been made so that they can invest in supporting newer technologies. The specific end of support day for Windows 7 was January 14.

Some users if they want to keep on protecting themselves against malware and hacking, will have to purchase new computers because older machines might not be compatible with Windows 10.

If you are looking to get a free Windows 10 upgrade, you are out of luck. As the upgrade offer, which Microsoft was running expired back in 2016. To get Windows 10 you will need to either purchase a new device or purchase a full version of the software to upgrade your existing device.

Apart from this, Microsoft will also be ending support for its Office 2010 software package on October 13. It recommends users to explore newer versions of Office.

To recall, Windows 7 was launched back in 2009, which was followed by Windows 8 in 2012. It has been over 10 years since the launch of the platform. The next Windows version Microsoft will be phasing out support for is Windows 8 in 2023. Microsoft recently also ended support for its Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2 operating systems.

Windows 10 is currently priced at $139 for its ‘Home’ version. Whereas, the ‘Pro’ version comes at $200. Windows 10 comes with regular free updates for security.

