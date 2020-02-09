Windows 7 bug preventing users from shutting down computer, luckily there’s a fix

Microsoft Windows 7 users facing error trying to turn off or reboot their computer. Microsoft Windows 7 users facing error trying to turn off or reboot their computer.

Microsoft had officially ended the support for its Windows 7 operating system last month on January 14, which means the end of security updates for the OS making it more vulnerable to malware and hacking. It has not even crossed 30 days since the support ended and we are starting to hear about the OS complications from the Windows 7 users.

ZDNet reported that a weird bug of unknown origins has been hitting Windows 7 computers that is stopping them from turning off the computer. The publication says that the issue is not limited to a select few but the problem has been reported by a good number of users.

Windows 7 users have been reporting that every time they attempt to shut down or reboot their systems, they are receiving a popup message that reads– “You don’t have permission to shut down this computer.”‘

What’s the fix for Windows 7 bug?

While the cause of the bug remains unknown, the good thing news is that users have found at least one temporary workaround and one unofficial fix to resolve the issue. A Reddit user posted a workaround to turn off or reboot the system. As per the user, you need to create another admin account and log into that account or you can switch to another admin account if that was already on your system. Now, log back into the default admin account and shut down or reboot your computer as you normally would.

You don’t have permission to shutdown this computer- Windows 7 This error is preventing me to shutdown or restart my PC from yesterday 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JOXymOQYTI — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) February 7, 2020

While this method is just a workaround, a more permanent fix was posted by several other Reddit users as well as by Quick Heal. The fix is as follows:

*Press Windows+R to open the Run window

*Type gpedit.msc and press Enter

*In the Group Policy Editor window go to– Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options

*In the right panel of the Security Options, search and double-click on “User Account Control: Run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode”

*In the new window, select Enable

*Reopen the Run window, but this time type “gpupdate /force” and press Enter

This will update all group policies and reportedly allow you to restart or shut down your system normally.

