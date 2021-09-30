Windows 11’s new Media Player revealed in new leaked screenshot

Windows 11’s official release date is just around the corner and Microsoft has been flaunting the designs of its new, updated apps which are a part of the new operating system. We have seen a refreshed version of the Snipping tool, Microsoft paint already and we now have a look at the new Windows Media Player as well.

Spotted first by Windows Latest, the new version of the tool was reportedly shown during a webcast while playing a video. It is now named Media Player, and it is possible that the app will replace the Movies and TV app in Windows 10.

The screenshot also reveals that the player will feature options like shuffle and skip, which are not very frequently used with video. This suggests that the app could be a unified solution for playing both audio and video files. Check out the screenshot below.

here’s how the new Media Player looks. (Image Source: Windows Latest) here’s how the new Media Player looks. (Image Source: Windows Latest)

The look and feel of Media Player is also new and matches the Windows 11 aesthetic we have seen so far. This includes a gradient play/pause button, along with icons and a seek bar that also matches up. There is also a little reshuffling of the controls and we see that some left-sided controls have now moved to the right.

Windows Media Player was the default music player for Windows until Windows 8, when Microsoft brought in the Xbox Music and Xbox Video apps, followed by Groove Music player for audio files and the Movies and TV app for video. However, Windows Media Player is still included in Windows 10. It remains to be seen if the new Media Player tool will replace the classic Windows Media Player completely or still be present alongside it.