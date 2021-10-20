Windows 11: Windows Insiders get support for Android apps

Microsoft is now allowing testers to try out Android apps on Windows 11. A new preview version of Windows 11 will reportedly now be available to beta testers beginning today. This will allow Testers to try Android apps from the Amazon Appstore in Windows 11 if they have Intel, AMD or Qualcomm-based processors.

Microsoft has also partnered with Amazon to curate 50 apps for Windows Insiders to test on the operating system. The apps include mobile games like Lords Mobile, June’s Journey, and Coin Master and reading applications like the Kindle app.

The update will allows testers to load these apps via the Microsoft Store and the apps will also be integrated into the operating system alongside Windows programs letting users cycle between them seamlessly with the Alt+Tab command.

“You can see notifications from Android apps notifications in the Action Center or share your clipboard between a Windows app and an Android app,” the team behind Android on Windows 11 said.“We have built the experience with accessibility in mind; many Windows accessibility settings apply to Android apps and we are working with Amazon to deliver more improvements,” the team added.

Microsoft is currently bringing Android apps in the Beta Channel of Windows 11 today, but stable Windows 11 users will get the feature at a later date. Even in the beta channel, the update is being pushed to only the US region, and users living elsewhere will also have to set their region to US and also login with a US-based Amazon account.

While the choice of applications isn’t too big right now, we could see support for more applications once the feature is launched for more users in the future.