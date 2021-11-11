Windows 11 will make it easier to share your screen in Microsoft Teams, other video calls

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on integrating apps including Teams into Windows 11, the latest operating system from the company. The integration will allow Teams users to hover over open windows on the taskbar and quickly share the window content on a Microsoft Teams call. This will make screen sharing much easier for Teams and other communication apps on Windows 11.

To start with, the company is testing the feature with Microsoft Teams for work or school rather than the built-in consumer version of Teams in Windows 11.

“This means not everyone will see this right away with their Teams calls,” Amanda Langowski, head of Microsoft’s Windows Insider program said while commenting on the rollout. She added, “We plan to bring this to Chat from Microsoft Teams (Microsoft Teams for home) later.”

The company has also confirmed that the feature won’t be limited to Microsoft Teams and will be coming to other applications as well. What that means is that apps like Zoom could possibly integrate the functionality into their apps and this would make it much simpler for Windows 11 users to share what’s on their screen during video calls.

Microsoft has not confirmed when the functionality will be available in Windows 11, but it’s likely to appear in early 2022. In other news, Microsoft confirmed that it is ending support for the OneDrive desktop application for the older Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 operating systems. The company announced the same via a blog post.