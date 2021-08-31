Microsoft to roll out Windows 11 from October 5

Microsoft recently announced that its next edition of Windows, Windows 11, will be officially available as a stable update from October 5 this year. Windows 11 is currently in beta and available to only those who are a part of the Windows Insider programme.

Microsoft also announced the new changes that will come with the Windows 11 update. This includes a number of elements that we’ve already known about for a while like the new center-aligned taskbar. Other new additions include new sounds, Microsoft 365 integration and a lot more. Check out a detailed description of the new features here.

When will you get Windows 11?

Windows 11 will begin rolling out in a phased manner beginning October 5. This means that you may not immediately see an update notification on the same day, but should receive it on your device soon after. The update will also only come to eligible users. You can check for your device’s update to Windows 11 post October 5 by heading to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

Windows 11 minimum requirements

A few months back, Microsoft revealed some of the key requirements for running Windows 11 on a PC. It will need a processor that has two or more cores and a clock speed of 1GHz or higher. It will also need to have RAM of 4GB or more, and at least 64GB storage. The PC will also need a TPM security version of TPM 2.0 and SecureBootCapable support.

The company later also announced additional changes to its PC eligibility. The latest blog post of the company suggests that the new additions to the compatible CPU list include Intel Core X-series and Xeon W-series. The list now also includes Intel Core 7820HQ CPUs, but only selected devices running this CPU are compatible. The devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentised, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles such as the Surface Studio 2 are supported.

Microsoft also confirmed that there are no new additions for AMD CPUs. The company asserted that it has carefully analysed AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD. Users will soon be able to use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to find out whether their PC is compatible with Windows 11.