Microsoft promises to release a new version of Windows 11 every year

Windows 11 is expected to publicly roll out later this year, and ahead of the same, Microsoft has revealed some more information on the update cycle of its new operating system. The company has stated that Windows 11 will get one new release every year. This is in contrast to Windows 10, which would get two major software releases, twice each year.

The new update schedule may mean less frequent updates, but could also translate to lesser bugs as Windows gets just one update each year. The new Windows 11 updates could arrive alongside new Windows 10 updates during fall each year.

What about security patches?

Microsoft will support each version of Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, Windows 11 Pro for Workstations, and Windows 10 Home for 24 months after their release. This translates to two years of updates before users will be required to upgrade to continue receiving more security patches. Meanwhile, Windows 11 Enterprise, Windows 11 Education, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise will be supported for 36 months, or three years after the release.

Windows 10 Update schedule

Microsoft will also continue supporting Windows 10 for a while longer. For Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro Education, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations and Windows 10 Home, Microsoft will be providing 18 months of support.

Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows 10 Education, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, meanwhile, will be getting 18 months of security updates for the H1 release and 30 months of updates for the H2 release.

Windows 11: What’s new?

Windows 11 focuses on a new user interface, a new Windows Store, and improvements to performance. The OS now features an overhauled design language, something consumers wanting from the next generation of Windows.

These include a new centre-aligned Taskbar and Start button. The Live Tiles that have been around in some form since Windows 8 are now gone. Instead, we have a grid of icons that can be rearranged and pinned to the new Start Menu.

There are rounded corners, along with widgets that include things like your calendar, weather, sports leaderboard. There’s also an improved System Tray with a new split Notifications and Quick Actions UI. Also, Windows Update will be faster and more efficient with updates that are 40 per cent smaller and install in the background. Check out the complete list of changes in the link below.