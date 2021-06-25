Microsoft Windows 11 update: Check system requirements for installation, new features, and more

Here is everything you wanted to know about Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft has officially introduced Windows 11. The new operating system or OS is set to arrive as an update to Windows 10 PCs this holiday season. If you’re looking forward to the update to the new Windows OS, here are a few things you need to know first, starting with the system requirements.

Windows 11: What are the system requirements?

For your PC to run Windows 11, it will need a processor that has two or more cores and a clock speed of 1GHz or higher. It will also need to have RAM of 4GB or more, and at least 64GB storage. The PC will also need a TPM security version of TPM 1.2 or higher and SecureBootCapable support.

This means that all machines running Intel’s sixth and seventh-generation processors are not eligible to get the new update. Meanwhile, on AMD-based systems, the A-series and FX-series, along with Ryzen 1000 and most Ryzen 2000 chips will not be able to run Windows 11.

Windows 11 will also require your setup to have at least a 9-inch display output with a 720p resolution and your system must have support for DirectX 12 graphics or WDDM2.x. A report by XDA Developers also suggests that your laptop will need to have a precision touchpad to be eligible for the Windows 11 update.

If your laptop does not meet any of the system requirements, you may not be able to run Windows 11 on it. However, if you have a desktop, you might be able to upgrade the relevant components and be eligible for the update.

Also, note that some aspects like your TPM version may need to be first activated from your system’s BIOS settings, which in itself may not be a process for the average user.

Windows 11: What’s new?

Windows 11 focuses on a new user interface, a new Windows Store, and improvements to performance. The OS now features an overhauled design language, something consumers wanting from the next generation of Windows.

These include a new centre-aligned Taskbar and Start button. The Live Tiles that have been around in some form since Windows 8 are now gone. Instead, we have a grid of icons that can be rearranged and pinned to the new Start Menu.

There are rounded corners, along with widgets that include things like your calendar, weather, sports leaderboard. There’s also an improved System Tray with a new split Notifications and Quick Actions UI. Also, Windows Update will be faster and more efficient with updates that are 40 per cent smaller and install in the background. Check out the complete list of changes in the link below.

How and when can you get Windows 11?

Windows 11 begin shipping to consumers later this year, and Windows Insiders can begin testing a preview of the release as early as next week. To test a preview of the operating system, interested users can register themselves for the Windows Insider Program on the Windows Insider website. For everyone else, Windows 11 will be a free upgrade, as long as you have Windows 10 and the minimum system requirements.