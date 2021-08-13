Windows 11 to get revamped Snipping Tool, Calculator, Mail apps, more

Microsoft has confirmed its plan to revamp its built-in apps with Windows 11. While some of these updated apps will come with significant changes, others will focus more on the visual style to compliment the look and feel of Windows 11.

Windows 11 is getting a new updated Snipping Tool which is said to offer an improved experience. Other apps that are set to get updated include the Calculator, Mail and Calendar apps. Here is everything you need to know.

The arrival of the new apps was confirmed by Senior Program Manager Lead for Windows Inbox Apps, Dave Grochocki via a blog post. Windows 11’s new Snipping Tool will come in a new visual style. Additionally it will offer added functionality and richer editing.

It will also come with a new settings page and you will be able to take screenshots using the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut. After taking the screenshot, the snipping menu will offer options including Rectangular Snip, Freeform Snip and Windows Snip among others.

The new Snipping Tool will also provide editing tools for annotations and improved cropping and will sync better with the native Windows Theme. For instance if the dark mode is turned on, then the app will also appear in the grey scheme.

Additionally the Calculator app is also getting a new design with Windows 11. It will sync better with the theme of the OS.

The Calculator is said to have been rewritten in C# so that more people can contribute to it on GitHub as per the company. The Calculator app will offer a Programmer Mode that will offer functionality required for programming and engineering.

Windows is also set to revamp its Mail and Calendar apps. The apps will get added rounded corners and other adjustments to look more in sync with the new Windows 11 design.