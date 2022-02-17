Windows 11 test build brings Start menu folders, touch gestures and more

Microsoft is bringing a number of new features to Windows 11 with a new update. The update is Build 22557, which is currently available to Windows Insiders. New features include a new Start menu with folders, new touch gestures, a redesigned Task manager and more.

Check out all the new features here.

New Start menu

The update comes with a new Start menu that now supports folders. This allows users to drag an app on top of another to quickly create a folder, similar to how you’d do the same on your smartphone homescreen.

Users can then rearrange apps in the folders and add or remove them as they wish. The folders still cannot be renamed, nut that is a feature that is expected to come too in future builds.

Touch gestures

Windows is adding five new touch gestures to the operating system with the new build. The first lets you swipe up on the taskbar to bring up the Start menu. You can then swipe down to dismiss it.

A second gesture will also let users swipe between pinned apps, all apps and recommended apps on the Start menu.

Users can also now swipe from the bottom right of the Taskbar to quickly open the Quick Settings, and a full-screen gripper will minimise accidental swipes in touch-based apps. Microsoft also suggests that rotating between landscape and portrait orientations has now improved.

Live captions

Windows 11 users will now be able to uses Live captions on supported builds with the Win+Ctrl+L shortcut. This will bring up live captions for any audio that is being played back on any window.

These captions will be generated on-device and will benefit users who have any form of hearing issues or when your laptop’s speakers stop working. Captions can be either displayed in floating windows or be pinned to the top and bottom of the screen.

Improved Snap layouts

New Snap layouts will let users drag an app to the top of the screen and reveal all layouts. Microsoft is also improving its Focus feature to include a Do Not Disturb mode.

Other changes

One of the major letdowns with Windows 11 when it was first available was the lack of drag and drop support with the Taskbar. The build also comes with a redesigned Task manager with dark mode and a pane of tabs on the left edge of the window.

Note that all these features are currently in testing and it could be a while before they come to your Windows 11 machines, which could take months.