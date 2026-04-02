Microsoft finally brings back the one Windows 10 feature users have been asking for years

Windows has recently faced criticism for all the wrong reasons, but Microsoft says it plans to reduce bloatware and instead add some useful features to deliver a smoother, more seamless experience. In a blog post dated March 20, a Microsoft developer announced that Windows 11 will soon be getting “more taskbar customization, including vertical and top positions”, similar to what we had on Windows 10.
While some users said that the feature would take months, given Microsoft’s reputation, it looks like the feature is already under development. In a now-deleted video on X (previously Twitter), first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft showed an updated Windows 11 taskbar functionality that allows users to move it around the screen to various positions.
Just like Windows 10, all you have to do is right-click on the taskbar, select the position you want, and you are good to go. The feature is fairly similar to how users move the dock in macOS Tahoe using the Position On Screen option. The video also suggests that this may not be the final version of how the feature works, as Windows 11 developers may tie it to Windows 11’s Settings app.
Alongside the much-requested functionality, Microsoft is also working on a way to make the taskbar smaller. Currently, the taskbar icons can be made smaller, but the space occupied by the bar remains the same as before. However, Microsoft has yet to officially roll out the ability to move the taskbar and clarify if and when it will be available on the stable version of Windows 11.
Apart from taskbar customisation, Microsoft also said Windows 11 users will soon get more control over widgets and improved personalisation for the Discover feed. The company is also fixing File Explorer, which has been a major pain point for Windows 11 users for quite some time now.