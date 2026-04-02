Microsoft finally brings back the one Windows 10 feature users have been asking for years

Windows has recently faced criticism for all the wrong reasons, but Microsoft says it plans to reduce bloatware and instead add some useful features to deliver a smoother, more seamless experience. In a blog post dated March 20, a Microsoft developer announced that Windows 11 will soon be getting “more taskbar customization, including vertical and top positions”, similar to what we had on Windows 10.

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While some users said that the feature would take months, given Microsoft’s reputation, it looks like the feature is already under development. In a now-deleted video on X (previously Twitter), first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft showed an updated Windows 11 taskbar functionality that allows users to move it around the screen to various positions.