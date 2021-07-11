Windows 11: Release date, new features and everything else we know

Here is all you need to know about Windows 11. (Image Source: Micrsoft)

A lot of information around Windows 11 has come in since Microsoft announced its next operating system update on June 24. However, if you haven’t been keeping track, it can probably get confusing with beta builds, release dates, new features. Here is a compilation of everything you need to know about Windows 11.

Windows 11 Pricing and release date

The new Windows 11 OS will come as a free update to Windows 10 users as long as they have a machine that meets the Windows 11 system requirements. Meanwhile, while an exact launch date is not out yet, Microsoft has revealed that Windows 11 will be out before the end of the year. However, for those of you who want to try out the bleeding edge in tech, there is a beta available for Windows Insiders.

Windows 11 System requirements

For your PC to run Windows 11, it will need a processor that has two or more cores and a clock speed of 1GHz or higher. It will also need to have RAM of 4GB or more, and at least 64GB storage. The PC will also need a TPM security version of TPM 1.2 or higher and SecureBootCapable support. Check out more details in the link below.

Also Read | Windows 11 update: Check out system requirements for installation

All machines running Intel’s sixth and seventh-generation processors are likely not eligible to get the new update. Meanwhile, on AMD-based systems, the A-series and FX-series, along with Ryzen 1000 and most Ryzen 2000 chips will not be able to run Windows 11.

Windows 11 New features

Windows 11 focuses on a new user interface, a new Windows Store, and improvements to performance. The OS now features an overhauled design language, something consumers wanting from the next generation of Windows.

These include a new centre-aligned Taskbar and Start button. The Live Tiles that have been around in some form since Windows 8 are now gone. Instead, we have a grid of icons that can be rearranged and pinned to the new Start Menu.

There are rounded corners, along with widgets that include things like your calendar, weather, sports leaderboard. There’s also an improved System Tray with a new split Notifications and Quick Actions UI. Also, Windows Update will be faster and more efficient with updates that are 40 per cent smaller and install in the background. Check out the complete list of changes in the link below.

Windows 11 Support for Android apps

Microsoft is bringing Android apps to Windows for the first time. Starting later this year, people will notice Android apps in the Microsoft Store and will be able to download them through the Amazon Appstore. The company has also announced that it will add Adobe Creative Cloud, Disney+, TikTok, Zoom, and some of its native apps like Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, and even Notepad and Paint to Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

Windows 11 Gaming features

The new Windows 11 OS will bring a number of significant changes for PC gamers. It supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, which is said to offer immersive graphics at high frame rates. There is also support for Auto HDR, which Microsoft says will offer a wider, more vivid range of colours for a better visual experience. DirectStorage is also there, which will offer faster load times as the game’s assets will be loaded directly to the graphics card, instead of through the CPU.

One will also find a built-in Xbox app in Windows 11. All the Xbox Game Pass users will be able to access “over 100 high-quality” games and stream titles via Xbox cloud gaming.