Windows 11 PC Health Check app is back: How to check if you can install Windows 11

Microsoft is set to release the Windows 11 update to eligible PCs in phases from October 5. Ahead of the awaited date, the company has made its popular Windows 11 PC Health Check app live again. The tool is an easy way to know if your PC can actually run Windows 11 when it comes out.

The PC Health Check app was announced alongside Windows 11 back in June this year. However, it was pulled back after controversies around supported systems began arising. Microsoft followed up by updating its list of supported CPUs and the PC Health Check app was back as well. However only those enrolled with the Windows Insider programme had access to the tool. Now, the tool can be downloaded by anyone.

Windows 11 requires a particular set of specifications to run on a machine including TPM requirements, that you can check all about here. However, if you don’t want to bother with the specifications, here’s how you can simply use the tool.

How to check if you can run Windows 11

Step 1: Download the PC Health Check app by visiting (https://aka.ms/GetPCHealthCheckApp).

Step 2: Run the downloaded installation file by double clicking on it and following the subsequent instructions. The tool may take about a minute to install on your machine.

Step 3: Open the tool when it has finished installing. You should see a ‘Check now’ button up front amidst a summary of your PC specifications. Click on It.

The tool should now give you a pop up message in a box letting you know if you can or cannot run Windows 11 on your system. If your system is not capable of running Windows 11, the tool will let you know what the roadblocks are.