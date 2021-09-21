scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

Windows 11 PC Health Check app is back: How to check if you can install Windows 11

Microsoft’s PC Health Check app is now available for all users. Here’s how you can use it to know if your PC is Windows 11 compatible.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 21, 2021 7:26:58 pm
Windows 11 PC health check, windows 11,Here's how to check if you can install Windows 11 on your desktop or laptop. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft is set to release the Windows 11 update to eligible PCs in phases from October 5. Ahead of the awaited date, the company has made its popular Windows 11 PC Health Check app live again. The tool is an easy way to know if your PC can actually run Windows 11 when it comes out.

The PC Health Check app was announced alongside Windows 11 back in June this year. However, it was pulled back after controversies around supported systems began arising. Microsoft followed up by updating its list of supported CPUs and the PC Health Check app was back as well. However only those enrolled with the Windows Insider programme had access to the tool. Now, the tool can be downloaded by anyone.

Also Read |Microsoft is set to roll out Windows 11 from October 5: Here’s what we know

Windows 11 requires a particular set of specifications to run on a machine including TPM requirements, that you can check all about here. However, if you don’t want to bother with the specifications, here’s how you can simply use the tool.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

How to check if you can run Windows 11

Step 1: Download the PC Health Check app by visiting (https://aka.ms/GetPCHealthCheckApp).

Step 2: Run the downloaded installation file by double clicking on it and following the subsequent instructions. The tool may take about a minute to install on your machine.

Step 3: Open the tool when it has finished installing. You should see a ‘Check now’ button up front amidst a summary of your PC specifications. Click on It.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The tool should now give you a pop up message in a box letting you know if you can or cannot run Windows 11 on your system. If your system is not capable of running Windows 11, the tool will let you know what the roadblocks are.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement