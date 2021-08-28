Windows 11: Microsoft updates minimum system requirements

Microsoft has updated the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. The company has announced in a blog post that it is adding a small number of additions to the compatible processor list after Windows Insider testing and exploring options with OEMs. The minimum system requirements now also include additional older Intel CPUs that will be compatible with Windows 11 and the old requirements are still applicable.

A few months back, Microsoft revealed some of the key requirements for running Windows 11 on a PC. It will need a processor that has two or more cores and a clock speed of 1GHz or higher. It will also need to have RAM of 4GB or more, and at least 64GB storage. The PC will also need a TPM security version of TPM 2.0 and SecureBootCapable support.

Also Read | Windows 11 hands-on: Familiar yet different

This suggested that the machines that are running Intel’s 6th or 7th-generation processors might not eligible to get the new update. But, it seems that some of them might be compatible.

“We did identify a set of PC models that meet the principles while running on Intel 7th Gen processors that we did not originally include in our minimum system requirements.” Microsoft said.

As per the latest blog post of the company, the new additions to the compatible CPU list include Intel Core X-series and Xeon W-series. The list now also includes Intel Core 7820HQ CPUs, but only selected devices running this CPU are compatible. The devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentised, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles such as the Surface Studio 2 are supported.

Microsoft also confirmed that there are no new additions for AMD CPUs. The company asserted that it has carefully analysed AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD. Users will soon be able to use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to find out whether their PC is compatible with Windows 11.

The app was also taken down by the company after mass feedback on the tool’s lack of information as to why a system will not be able to run Windows 11. “We will be updating the PC Health Check app to identify the correct systems with the newly added Intel CPUs in the coming weeks before the tool is released for general availability,” the company said.