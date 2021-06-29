Windows 11: Microsoft could reconsider minimum system requirements, could include Intel 7th gen chips

Windows 11's first preview build will also be removing the restrictions on TPM and processor families. (Image Source: Windows 11)

Microsoft is releasing its first insider build for Windows 11 today and in a new blog post, the company has detailed factors that help decide if your existing machine can run the new operating system update, also adding that it will reconsider some minimum requirements like the inclusion of Intel’s 7th gen chips and AMD’s Zen-2 based chips.

“The intention of today’s post is to acknowledge and clarify the confusion caused by our PC Health Check tool, share more details as to why we updated the system requirements for Windows 11 and set the path for how we will learn and adjust,” the post says.

Minimum chip requirements and possible support for older chips

The post states that Windows 11 will be in a supported and reliable state by choosing CPUs that have adopted the new Windows Driver Model. For compatibility with most apps, Windows 11 also requires processors with at least 2 cores and over 1Ghz clock speed in addition to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Microsoft adds that these requirements mean that users will be able to run Windows 11 on Intel 8th generation chips, AMD Zen 2 chips and Qualcomm 7 and 8 Series chips. “As we release to Windows Insiders and partner with our OEMs, we will test to identify devices running on Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 that may meet our principles,” the post adds.

First Insider Build to ditch TPM 2.0, CPU restrictions

Microsoft has also added that the minimum system requirements for Windows 11’s first preview will not include TPM 2.0 and any CPU-family based restriction, allowing the preview to be run on older devices too.

“By providing preview builds to the diverse systems in our Windows Insider Program, we will learn how Windows 11 performs across CPU models more comprehensively, informing any adjustments we should make to our minimum system requirements in the future,” the post adds.

Why the new requirements?

“We need a minimum system requirement that enables us to adapt software and hardware to keep pace with people’s expectations, needs and harness the true value and power of the PC to deliver the best experiences, now and in the future,” the post says.

Windows 11 will require hardware that enables protection features like Windows Hello, Device Encryption, virtualization-based security (VBS), hypervisor-protected code integrity (HVCI) and Secure Boot. To meet this, all Windows 11 supported CPUs “have an embedded TPM, support secure boot, and support VBS and specific VBS capabilities,” the post says. The post also suggests that the combination of these features can reduce malware by 60 percent.

PC Health Check App taken down

Microsoft’s PC Health Check App was also taken down by the company after mass feedback on the tool’s lack of information as to why a system will not be able to run Windows 11. “We will get it back online in preparation for general availability this fall,” the post says.