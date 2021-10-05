Windows 11 is now available in India: Everything you need to know

Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 in India. The latest software is being made available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs, and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11.

The company has announced that the “new pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including Asus, HP, and Lenovo with more coming soon from partners like Acer and Dell.”

Microsoft says the new Windows 11 users will be shown and need to accept the Microsoft Software License Terms after selecting “Download and install’ before the download will commence.

How to get Windows 11 on Windows 10 devices

If your PC is running Windows 10, then you can check to see if your device is eligible to upgrade using the PC Health Check app. This will basically check whether your PC meets the minimum system requirements required for Windows 11. You can then check to see if the Windows 11 upgrade is ready for your specific device by opening Windows Update settings.

Just head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click on “Check for updates.” If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will visible to you. If you are ready to install Windows 11, then you can simply select Download and install.

Windows 11 features

The latest Windows 11 software update brings a new user interface as well as improvements to performance. One will also see a brand new Windows Store. It offers a new centre-aligned Taskbar and Start button. Microsoft has removed the Live Tiles that have been around in some form since Windows 8. You will now see a grid of icons that can be rearranged and pinned to the new Start Menu.

There are rounded corners, along with widgets that include things like your calendar, weather, sports leaderboard. The new OS also brings an improved System Tray with a new split Notifications and Quick Actions UI. Additionally, Microsoft says that the new update will offer users faster and more efficient performance with updates that are 40 per cent smaller in the background. You can read more about the changes here.