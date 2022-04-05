Windows 11 gets new features for enterprise and hybrid work users

Microsoft has announced a host of new features for Windows 11 since the platform’s launch in October 2021. The new features are aimed at hybrid work and enterprise users.

The features include enhanced protection against phishing attacks, better cloud integration and more. Check out what’s new below.

Security features: Phishing and malware detection

Microsoft has partnered with device and silicon manufacturers to help secure devices against cyberattacks. In Windows 11, the company has added two new features that strike against two common attack techniques: Phishing and targeted malware.

The new enhanced phishing detection feature is built into Windows with Microsoft Defender SmartScreen. It is aimed at protecting users by identifying and altering them when they enter their Microsoft credentials into a malicious or compromised website or app.

The OS’s Smart App Control feature aimed at targeted malware uses code signing and artificial intelligence models to ensure that only trusted applications are run on the system.

Cloud integration

There are a host of new integrations between Windows 11 and Windows 365, their cloud PC service. These include Windows 365 Switch for one-click switching between cloud and local PCs and Windows 365 Boot to allow users to boot straight to a cloud PC.

Microsoft said that it is also planning on a feature called Windows 365 Offline that would let users work offline and automatically resync without losing any data. The company also brings zero-trust chip-to-cloud device security with its updatable Microsoft Pluton security processor.

Accessibility and inclusivity on Windows 11

Windows 11 also has a range of accessibility and inclusivity-focused features like Focus Sessions, system-wide Live Captions and Voice Access. Focus Sessions is aimed at helping information workers and people with ADHD build healthy digital habits and be more productive.

A system-wide live captions feature is designed to make it easier for users to understand spoken content. This is also a feature that helps people who are hard of hearing or deaf as well as new language learners.

Voice Access makes it possible for people with limited mobility and people with repetitive stress injuries (like carpal tunnel) to control their device and work with the help of their voice. According to Microsoft, these features were created in partnership with people with disabilities.

Streamlined Windows management for IT teams

Microsoft Endpoint Manager in Windows 11 is designed to help IT teams manage the devices in their organisation. Endpoint Manager can be used to manage both Windows 365 cloud PCs as well as physical PCs.

In Windows 11, Microsoft introduced Windows Autopatch, which is a feature that reduces the load on IT teams by automating updates for Windows and Microsoft Office. Autopatch is offered for free to customers who have a Windows Enterprise E3 subscription.

The company also announced that Azure AD Join support is coming to cloud PCs. The Azure AD Join feature is a security feature that will require users to sign into their Azure AD account to sign in to the device.

Another such feature coming to Windows 11 is application management for Microsoft Edge which will let employees use personal devices to check in on work or perform tasks. The application management feature will enable this in a secure way.