Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Windows 11 File Explorer could soon feature Microsoft ads

You could soon be seeing ads in Windows 11's file explorer. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 15, 2022 4:37:39 pm
windows 11, windows 11 insider program, windows 11 update,Here's all you need to know about ads coming to Windows 11. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft is seemingly gearing up to bring more in-house product ads to its existing products. The next product to get the ad-treatment could be Windows 11’s file explorer, suggest Windows Insiders.

Twitter user Florian B (@flobo09) has now shared a screenshot of the Windows 11 File Manager showing an ad that promotes Microsoft Editor. The screenshot is reportedly from the latest build in the Windows Insider Dev channel that was released last week – build 22572.

Microsoft Editor is the company’s own proofreading and grammar correction tool like Grammarly. A report by XDA Developers suggests that the ads coming to Windows 11 could be showing up in places where they make sense. For instance the new Microsoft Editor ad only shows only in the document folder.

However, this could still be a disliked feature as while the Windows 11 update is free, Windows continues to be a paid product for new users getting the operating system. Ads of any kind are seldom appreciated on products you pay for.

Not Microsoft’s first in-house product ads

Microsoft has been injecting ads in Windows for longer than you probably realise. Open the Windows’ Mail app and you will be shown prompts promoting the Outlook smartphone app. Microsoft Edge is forced on Windows users in many ways, while services like Microsoft Store and Teams are pinned to the Taskbar by default.

Also Read |Windows 11 test build brings Start menu folders, touch gestures and more

Microsoft Office is another instance of paid software that advertises the company’s mobile apps.

It remains to be seen how many more ads will come to Windows 11 and weather they will actually start hampering the experience in the future.

