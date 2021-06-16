Windows 11: Everything we know so far about next Windows update

Microsoft will reveal next week what PC users have been waiting to happen: a makeover of its Windows operating system. The Redmond-based software powerhouse is touting “what’s next” for Windows, which many believe will mark the debut of Windows 11 on June 24. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has already teased the future of Windows during his keynote address at this year’s Build developer conference. He said he has been self-hosting it over the past several months and called it “the next generation of Windows.” Whatever Microsoft calls its next-generation Windows, the new update is going to bring a visual overhaul of Windows.

When is Windows 11 coming out? Here’s what to expect from Microsoft’s upcoming operating system.

Windows 11: Release date

We are certain Microsoft will announce “the next generation of Windows” on June 24. The event will be held online at 11 am ET (or approx 8:30 pm IST). The high-profile event will be attended by Satya Nadella and Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer. What we don’t know is the release date of Microsoft’s next version of the Windows operating system. As of now, we believe the new operating system, which is being referred to as Windows 11, will arrive only later this year. It is to be noted that Microsoft first needs to beta test its new operating system with Windows Insiders before releasing it to manufacturers and the general public.

here’s a first look at Windows 11. There’s a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

Windows 11: New features

Ahead of the global debut of Windows 11, video and images of Microsoft’s upcoming operating system have been leaked online. On Tuesday, a user on the Chinese site Baidu Tieba posted screenshots taken from a new version of Windows. Based on leaked screenshots, the next generation of Windows appears to have a new start menu, home screen, startup sound and a Mac-like vibe. The Verge downloaded a copy of the “Windows 11 build 21996.1”, and found it genuine. It’s being said that Windows 11 adopts visual changes found in Windows 10X, a new operating system that Microsoft was working on to rival Google’s Chrome OS.

Start menu

A centered Start menu design gives Windows a much-needed refresh. The start menu has been simplified (yes, no more live tiles). Instead of live tiles, now you see standard icons that show your pinned apps, and even recommend apps and files.

Taskbar

Taskbar too has been revamped in Windows 11. It’s in the center, featuring the start menu, default icons and search bar, just like Chrome OS. There’s a dedicated button in the taskbar to add widgets.

Rounded corners on windows, File explorer icons

Windows and menus appear to have slightly rounded edges. Meanwhile, the folder icons are more playful and colorful. The animations look and feel fluid. Also, Microsoft has added new system sounds in Windows 11. Don’t worry, classic Windows features such as the Control Panel and Task Manager, continue to be part of Microsoft’s next-generation Windows.

Overhauled Windows Store?

Not so sure, at least, the leaked Windows 11 build does not reveal a brand new Windows Store. Previously, it was said that Windows 11 will feature a new Windows Store.