Windows 11 could be available in October, suggests leaked Intel document

Microsoft’s next operating system update for PCs, Windows 11 launched back on June 24, but is currently only available as an early access version to Windows Insiders. The company has so far not revealed a launch date when regular users would be able to get Windows 11. However, new release notes from Intel suggests we may see the rollout happen in October this year.

As per a report by Windows Latest, the release notes of the DCH GPU driver 30.0.100.9684, clearly refer to Windows 11 as the ‘October 2021 Update – version 21H2’. Windows builds are labelled ‘YYMM’, where YY represents the year in two-digit format and MM represents the month of the expected release.

Microsoft program manager Brandon LeBlanc had also earlier confirmed that the Windows 11 builds will continue using the ‘yymm’ format just like Windows 10. The new hint, hence, increases the widely expected rollout in October this year.

October is also when Microsoft plans to release the Windows 10 version 21H2 with quality improvements.

Windows 11: What’s new?

Windows 11 focuses on a new user interface, a new Windows Store, and improvements to performance. The OS now features an overhauled design language, something consumers wanting from the next generation of Windows.

These include a new centre-aligned Taskbar and Start button. The Live Tiles that have been around in some form since Windows 8 are now gone. Instead, we have a grid of icons that can be rearranged and pinned to the new Start Menu.

There are rounded corners, along with widgets that include things like your calendar, weather, sports leaderboard. There’s also an improved System Tray with a new split Notifications and Quick Actions UI. Also, Windows Update will be faster and more efficient with updates that are 40 per cent smaller and install in the background. Check out the complete list of changes in the link below.