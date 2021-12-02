Windows 11 is getting new Start Menu features: Here’s what we know

Microsoft is working on bringing some highly-requested changes to the Windows 11 Start Menu. As part of the latest Windows Insider Dev Channel build, beta testers can access additional customisation options, such as the ability to right-click on the Start button to quickly access Start settings.

As per a report by Digitaltrends, the feature is now available in Windows 11 build 22509. Microsoft says that these changes are “a good set of improvements.”

As part of the change, the Microsft beta testers will be able to select the “more pins” or “more recommendations” layout option which will show an extra row of either pins or recommendations.

This will make it easier for users to access more frequently used apps. Additionally, Microsoft is also adding the clock date and time to all taskbars on secondary monitors as part of this build.

This feature is not rolling out for all users as of yet. The same is rolling out to select Windows Insiders who are part of the beta program. Microsoft will monitor feedback before making the feature available for everyone.

As part of the build, other changes include options to bring more settings from the Control Panel to the new Settings app.

Users who want to experience the new Start Menu will need to enroll their device in the Windows Insider Program. To achieve the same, users will need to click on the Windows Key + I on their keyboard, click Windows Update > Windows Insider Program, and choose Dev Channel. Your PC will then restart multiple times.

Of course, keep in mind that enrolling your PC in the Dev channel could result in lots of bugs.