Windows 11 adds new dynamic taskbar for tablets with new Insider build

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 11. The 22563 build comes just a week after the 22557 build that brought a lot of changes to the Start menu and other elements. Now, the update brings new features to the Windows taskbar.

Note that the new update is also exclusive to members of the Windows Insider Program and the features mentioned below are yet to come to the stable version of Windows 11. The new taskbar is also aimed at making the OS more easy to use for tablets. Now, if you disconnect a keyboard from a tablet running the new Windows 11 build, the taskbar collapses into a simplified view that only shows core system icons.

Here’s how the new taskbar looks in both scenarios. (Image Source: Microsoft) Here’s how the new taskbar looks in both scenarios. (Image Source: Microsoft)

These include the battery, internet and volume indicators. To see all open apps, users can swipe from the bottom edge of the screen to reveal the full taskbar and app icons. Note that the new feature only comes to tablet users on Windows 11 build 22563 and will not be present for laptop and desktop users.

Also Read | Windows 11 Pro to soon require a Microsoft Account during setup

New widgets panel

Microsoft also changes how the widgets panel looks on the new Windows 11 build. The new design allows your personal content and widgets to blend together in a better way, with more content available to see at one time. Widgets that you use more often can still be pinned to the top of the panel.

Microsoft Edge users also get some new multi-tasking features like seeing specific Edge tabs when using Snap Assist. This lets see all Edge tabs in separate windows quickly, which could help with quicker multitasking.

There is also support for Emoji 14.0 added with the new Windows 11 build, which brings 37 new Emoji and new skin tone variations. Besides this, the build also features a new group policy setting for Windows Update notifications, and the search bar in the Quick Access page now gets integrations for neDrive, the Downloads folder, and other indexed locations. There are also some new bug fixes.