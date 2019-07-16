Windows 10 will allow Amazon Alexa to launch from the lock screen

Microsoft wants Amazon Alexa to be the default voice assistant on billions of Windows 10 PCs. In fact, the changes are already started rolling out to the developer builds of Windows 10. So essentially, Microsoft is allowing third-party voice-assistants to take over Cortana in the next update to Windows 10.

Advertising

According to The Verge’s report, the feature has been enabled in 19H2 Slow Ring build (18362.10005), which is expected to be available in September. With this move, it will possible to set up Alexa above the lock screen, which means even if the PC is locked, users will be able to access to the Alexa ‘wave word’ for hands-free control.

While this doesn’t mean that Cortana is going away anytime soon, it does show that Microsoft is open to the idea of embracing voice assistants from rival tech companies, including Amazon. In case you are not aware, Cortana is the digital voice assistant that is built right into Windows 10. Despite the company’s constant effort, Cortana never managed to compete with the likes of Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa.

Also read: Many factors at play as India’s gaming PC segment sees phenomenal growth

Advertising

A year ago, Microsoft and Amazon announced that they would be put their digital assistant Cortana and Alexa on Windows 10 computers. At that time, the Redmond-based tech giant clearly acknowledged that Cortana is better suited for business than Alexa and the two digital assistants complement each other.

Last month, Microsoft added a Cortana beta app to the Windows Store. The move would make it easier to update its digital voice assistant with new features.