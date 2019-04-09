Microsoft confirms that ‘safely remove’ option for your USB flash drive not needed on Windows 10

Microsoft has announced that it is dropping the default option to “safely remove” USB drives in the Windows 10 operating system. So we can all now breathe in peace, if one removes the USB drive after transferring the data. The Windows 10 1809 update exchanges the “safely remove” prompt with “quick removal” as the default policy.

The “safely remove” hardware process used to protect data on the USB drive by making sure all the cached operation finished, before you ejected the device from the computer. With the latest update, Windows 10’s “quick removal” feature keeps Windows from continuously trying to write to the flash drive plugged into the system.

With “quick removal”, users can now eject their USB flash drive anytime unless they are not actively trying to write files to it. However, Microsoft’s support guide explains that Windows cannot cache disk write operations with the “quick removal” policy in place which may degrade system performance.

The quick removal policy manages storage operations in a manner that keeps the device ready to remove at any time, reads Microsoft guide.

Windows 10 1809 build has a “better performance” policy as an alternative to the “quick removal”. The system will have the option to change the policy setting for each external device, which will remain in effect if you disconnect the device and then connect it again to the same computer port.

According to Microsoft, the “better performance” policy manages storage operations in a manner that improves system performance. Windows can cache write operations to the external device when the policy is in effect.

How to change the policy

To change the policy for an external storage device, a user needs to first connect the device to the computer and open File Explorer to identify the letter or label that is associated with the device– for example, USB Drive E. After that, right-click on the Start menu and select the Disk Management.

In the lower section of the Disk Management window, right-click the label of the device, and then click Properties from where you can select Policies for the drive you plugged in. You can see the “quick removal” option selected as default and you will find the “better performance” option below it.