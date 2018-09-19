Windows 10 October 2018 update will drop Phone Companion, other features

Microsoft has confirmed that it will drop features like Phone Companion from the Windows 10 October 2018 update. Microsoft has confirmed that it will drop features like Phone Companion from the Windows 10 October 2018 update.

Microsoft has confirmed that it will drop features like Phone Companion from the Windows 10 October 2018 update. Reported by WindowsLatest, the Redmond-based company has said that the update version of Windows 10 will remove functionality that are not commonly used or which have been replaced by newer tools.

Among the major change of tools will be the removal of the ‘Phone Companion’ app. Across PCs that run Windows 10, the app would help users configure smartphones to them. Microsoft has chosen to drop this service, as the October update will bring this feature within Settings.

In the upcoming Windows 10 version, users will simply need to search for ‘Phone’ to sync their devices with the PC.

The other modification is the ‘Snipping Tool’ app, that will not be developed for further Windows 10 editions. Through Snipping Tool, users are able to select a customised area of the screen, and capture a snip or a screenshot. While it did not clarify when this app will be removed, Microsoft has stated that it will depreciate the ‘Snipping Tool’, as it goes ahead with the more recent ‘Snip and Sketch’ option.

The newer app will come with added features, such as Snip timer, that offers options of ‘Snip Now’, ‘Snip in 3 seconds’, and ‘Snip in 10 seconds’.

Also read: Microsoft reportedly warning users not to install Chrome, Firefox on Windows 10

The list of apps and services being removed from the Windows 10 update includes the Hologram app. Instead, this will be replaced by the Mixed Reality Viewer, that offers more customisation options. Similarly, FontSmoothing will be substituted by ClearType, which has become a default setting on Windows 10.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd