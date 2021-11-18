Windows 10: Microsoft is reducing frequency of software updates

Microsoft has released a new November update for Windows 10 users. With this, the company has also announced that it will continue to roll out software updates for Windows 10, but it will reduce the frequency of major updates.

In a blog post, Microsoft has confirmed that it will now only offer annual updates for its Windows 10 operating system, instead of two updates in a year. So, the next software update for this OS will arrive in the second half of 2022. The company says that this is necessary to be in line with Windows 11 cadence.

“We will transition to a new Windows 10 release cadence to align with the Windows 11 cadence, targeting annual feature update releases…The next Windows 10 feature update is slated for the second half of 2022. We will continue to support at least one version of Windows 10 through Oct. 14, 2025,” Microsoft’s Vice President of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, John Cable said in a blog post.

Also Read | Windows 11 is now available in India: Everything you need to know

Microsoft has also confirmed that the older OS will get support only until October 14 2025, which means that all the Windows 10 users will get a few more major updates. The company has also sent a reminder, which says all the editions of Windows 10, version 2004 will reach the end of servicing on December 14, 2021.

The Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 10, version 1909 will stop getting support on May 10, 2022. This basically means that after these dates, the devices that will be running on versions 1909 and 2004 will remain unprotected as they will not get monthly security and quality updates containing protections from the latest security threats.

Besides, Microsoft recently announced in a blog post that Windows 11 will have an annual feature update cadence. Windows 11 feature updates will release in the second half of the calendar year and will come with 24 months of support for Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro Education editions. It will provide 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education editions.