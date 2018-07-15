Wimbledon 2018 men’s singles final: How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live stream online via Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV

Wimbledon 2018 men’s singles final: Tennis fans can catch today’s final, being played between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson, from 1pm local time, which is 6:30pm IST. Wimbledon 2018 men’s singles final: Tennis fans can catch today’s final, being played between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson, from 1pm local time, which is 6:30pm IST.

Wimbledon 2018 Men’s singles final Live Score Streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Live: Wimbledon 2018 has now reached the last Sunday, with only the men’s singles final and the mixed doubles finals left to be played out. Tennis fans can catch today’s final, being played between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson, from 1pm local time, which is 6:30pm IST. Both players qualified having played the longest semifinals seen on Wimbledon. While Kevin Anderson battled over five sets and 6 hours and 36 mintues to beat John Isner in his semi-final, Djokovic beat old foe Rafael Nadal over five sets, in a semi-final contested over 5 hours and 15 minutes, spread over Friday and Saturday.

For television viewers, the Wimbledon men’s singles final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Select HD1 channel. However, smartphone users could also catch all the live tennis through streaming platforms like Hotstar, Jio TV, and Airtel TV app, which have rights for the livestream of the final. Also, those who enjoy YouTube can catch the action via the Wimbledon channel, which will run a ‘Day 13 live’ that covers all the tennis from the All England Tennis Club.

Hotstar app – Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live stream

Owned by Star India, the Hotstar app will let you live stream sporting events through an ‘All Sports Pack’, that costs Rs 299 per year. The Hotstar app is available on both iOS and Android platforms. Besides your smartphone, Hotstar will also live stream the Wimbledon men’s singles final through the Amazon FireTV stick, which also features the Hotstar app. However, one needs to be subscribed to Hotstar, either from its annual subscription pack, or its sports pack, to catch all the tennis live.

Airtel TV app – Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live stream

Airtel has tied up with Hotstar, wherein Airtel subscribers get to live stream all channels from the Star TV network for free. To do that, Airtel subscribers will need to install both Airtel TV and Hotstar apps on their iOS or Android smartphones. To live stream the match, all you need to do is open the Airtel TV app, and tap on Star Sports Select HD1 channel, which will then open the Hotstar app’s streaming of the Wimbledon 2018 men’s singles final. However, make sure you download the latest version of Airtel TV app on your smartphone.

JioTV app – Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live stream

If you are a Reliance Jio subscriber, you are eligible to watch all Star TV channels for free too. Do keep in mind that you must be a JioPrime subscriber to do this. Similar to Airtel TV app, users need to install both the JioTV and Hotstar apps. To stream the match, users need to open the Jio TV app on their smartphone, tap on on Star Sports Select HD1 channel and it will then open to Hotstar’s live streaming.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd