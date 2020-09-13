Will Apple launch a $199 low-cost ‘Apple Watch SE’ next week?

Apple Watch SE could replace the existing Apple Watch Series 3.

Buying an Apple Watch Series 5 can be expensive for those who want to track their daily fitness routine. Shelling out Rs 40,900 is just too much for a lot of people. Yes, Apple still sells the Series 3 but it misses on many features like ECG, fall detection or always-on display. The solution? Launch an inexpensive Apple Watch model that resembles the Series 4 but exclude the ECG feature from the Series 5.

Will a $199 Apple Watch SE be launched on Sep 15?

Well, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a lower-cost Apple Watch next week that will help the company compete with smartwatches from Fitbit and Huawei. The so-called ‘Apple Watch SE’ could be announced during the company’s September 15 event. The Apple Watch SE will be announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 6.

In a tweet this week, Apple leaker Jon Prosser says the Apple Watch SE will mimic the Series 4, which was discontinued last year. This means the upcoming Apple Watch SE will have significantly reduced bezels around the screen and of course, larger displays. The watch is said to be made available in 40mm and 44mm options. The Apple Watch Series 3, in comparison, can be purchased in 38mm and 42mm models.

However, the new low-cost Apple Watch might not feature the ECG feature, fall detection or always-on display. According to Prosser, the Apple Watch SE would include the M9 chipset.

Apple Watch Series 4. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Apple Watch Series 4. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

If the news turns out to be true, then for the first time Apple will offer its popular Apple Watch in a low-cost flavour. Given the current economic climate, it would make sense if Apple gives iPhone users an affordable alternative in the form of Apple Watch SE. This would help Apple tap in a section who has never bought an Apple Watch before. By offering a cheaper Apple Watch, Apple could also see an increase in sales of iPhones, especially in emerging markets like India.

The strategy of offering budget alternatives to more expensive models has worked in favour of Apple. Earlier this year, Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE for $399. The iPhone SE has many of the same specs as the iPhone 11, but the phone’s design is similar to 2017′s iPhone 8. There’s clearly a demand for a cheaper iPhone, which is why Apple offers a device like the iPhone SE.

A less-expensive Apple Watch SE with the Series 4-like design and better internals is what Apple needs to compete with the competition. Apple currently sells the Series 3, which is several years old but now starts at Rs 20,900.

